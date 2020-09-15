Ed Orgeron Says He Believes Most LSU Football Players Have Contracted COVID-19

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

While failing to disclose an exact number, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron told reporters Tuesday he thought "most" of the football team have already been diagnosed with COVID-19.

"Hopefully they do not catch it again," Orgeron said.

LSU is scheduled to open the season Sept. 26 at home to Mississippi State.

Orgeron's comments raise questions about the health and safety protocols LSU had in place to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger reported in June at least 30 Tigers players were placed into quarantine after either testing positive or having contact with someone who did.

Coming down with COVID-19 doesn't preclude somebody from testing positive a second time. CNN's Jacqueline Howard reported in August the University of Hong Kong discovered one man who received a second diagnosis 142 days after his first.

Because this coronavirus is a novel strain, the long-term health effects remain unclear.

Older populations are far more susceptible to the worst consequences, which has led some to contend college athletes aren't at significant risk by playing fall sports amid the pandemic. However, ESPN's Paula Lavigne and Mark Schlabach reported Aug. 10 that administrators from Power Five schools were concerned about athletes developing myocarditis, a heart condition believed to be connected to COVID-19.

A study conducted by Ohio State found 15 percent of the 26 athletes examined potentially had myocarditis.

The 2020 college football season is entering into its third week, with a number of games already postponed or rescheduled because of positive COVID-19 tests.