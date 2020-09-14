NBA Scout: Rockets Need Coach, GM on 'Same Page About Playing F--king Defense'

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

After the Houston Rockets fell in the Western Conference Semifinals for the second consecutive season—continuing a playoff run that has culminated in three first-round eliminations, three semifinal exits and two Conference Finals losses since 2012-13—one Eastern Conference scout was blunt with HoopsHype's Michael Scotto about what Houston should search for in a replacement for coach Mike D'Antoni:

"They need two people on the same page about playing f--king defense," the scout said. "Look at the Heat, Celtics, Lakers, Clippers. They all have two-way players. They've got to do something. They can't keep it the same."

The Rockets have looked to James Harden as a centerpiece since the point guard joined the team in 2012, and he's earned eight All-Star nods in as many seasons in Houston. Along the way, he's played with Dwight Howard, Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony and Russell Westbrook, four future Hall of Famers.

Harden and Westbrook are both with Houston for the next two seasons, with hefty player options for 2022-23.

Since moving 6'10" center Clint Capela before the February trade deadline (13.8 RPG, 1.8 BPG), the spotlight has intensified on Houston's small-ball approach—and their lack of defense.

During the regular season, the Rockets allowed 51.5 points in the paint on average (26th in the league), 15.1 points off fast breaks (25th) and 14.1 points on second chances (27th). Overall, their defensive rating of 109.8 during the 2019-20 season puts them in the middle of the pack (15th).

For the Rockets to write a different ending to their playoff story than what they've seen since 2012, this Eastern Conference scout believes a change in leadership and team culture needs to happen—and fast. But it may not be that simple: While D'Antoni has made his intentions clear, general manager Daryl Morey signed a five-year contract extension with the Rockets in March 2019.

One Eastern Conference executive told HoopsHype that a new coach and a new style of play could be enough to change the Rockets' lackluster playoff results. At least, that's where they will start.