Brian Kelly, Notre Dame Agree to Contract Extension Through 2024 Season

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Notre Dame announced it has agreed to a contract extension with head football coach Brian Kelly on Saturday.

Per the team's official statement, Kelly's deal was agreed to last December and will keep him with the program through the 2024 season:

Kelly previously signed a six-year contract extension with the Fighting Irish in 2015 that was set to expire after the 2021 season.

Saturday marked the start of Kelly's 11th season at Notre Dame. The 58-year-old owns a 71-36 record with the program, including the 2012 and 2013 seasons that were vacated for academic violations involving players on the team.

Notre Dame has won at least 10 games in each of the past three seasons and played in the College Football Playoff semifinal in 2018.

In 30 total seasons as a head coach at Notre Dame, Cincinnati, Central Michigan and Grand Valley State, Kelly owns a 242-93-2 record.