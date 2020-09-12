Nick Saban: Alabama Football Believes 'All Lives Matter, Including Black Lives'

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Alabama head football coach Nick Saban commented Saturday on his players speaking out and demonstrating for social justice.

During an appearance on ESPN College Gameday (h/t Chris Bumbaca of USA Today), Saban said the following:

"I think it's always been our goal to sort of elevate players, have a better chance to be successful in life. Part of that is, how do you elevate other people and lead other people in a positive direction? I think our players have tried to be positive. They recognize the issues that we have, but they try to be positive in terms of, 'What can we do to impact the future and create change in a positive way?'

"That's why I've been very proud of the way our players have approached it. I think that they are doing some things that can effect change in our community as well as the messaging that they've sent: That all lives matter, including Black lives."

On Aug. 31, Saban joined his players in marching on the campus of the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa to protest against racial inequality, social injustice and police brutality.

Per the Associated Press (h/t USA Today), Saban said at the time that he was "like a proud parent."

Saban's Crimson Tide squad enters the 2020 season ranked No. 3 in the AP Top 25 Poll. Ohio State is second, but since the Big Ten voted against playing fall football amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Alabama is in line to move up to second behind only No. 1 Clemson.

Alabama went 11-2 last season and finished the season ranked eighth. It lost several key players to the NFL draft, including quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, but expectations remain high in 2020 with Mac Jones under center.

The start of Alabama's schedule was delayed a bit, but the Crimson Tide will make their season debut Sept. 26 when they face the Missouri Tigers on the road.