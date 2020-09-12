Gordon Hayward Likely to Return for Celtics vs. Heat Series, Says Brad Stevens

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said Friday forward Gordon Hayward is expected to return during the team's Eastern Conference Finals clash with the Miami Heat.

"I think he'll be back at some point in that series, but I don't know when," Stevens told reporters.

Hayward has been sidelined since suffering an ankle injury in Game 1 of the Celtics' first-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Boston won Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals over the reigning champion Toronto Raptors on Friday night, 92-87. Hayward cleared quarantine in time to sit on the bench for the contest after leaving the "bubble" in Orlando for rehab.

He also put up some shots during warmups:

Hayward enjoyed a bounce-back regular season for the Celtics. He averaged 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists while shooting 50 percent from the field, including 38.3 percent on threes, across 52 games.

The 30-year-old Indiana native suffered serious leg and ankle injuries in his team debut, which forced him to miss almost the entire 2017-18 campaign. He returned to play 72 games last season but struggled to make a consistent impact, averaging just 11.5 points.

He looked more like the player who earned an All-Star selection while with the Utah Jazz in 2017 while helping Boston earn the third seed in the East with a 48-24 record this season.

Getting him back against the Heat will provide valuable offensive depth against a Miami squad that rolled past the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in five games last round.

Game 1 is scheduled for Tuesday.