MIT Women's Basketball Coach Sonia Raman Hired as Grizzlies Assistant

Danny Johnston/Associated Press

MIT women's head basketball coach Sonia Raman has been hired as an assistant coach on Taylor Jenkins' staff with the Memphis Grizzlies.

The team announced the move in a press release issued Friday:

Raman becomes the 14th woman hired as an assistant coach on an NBA team.

She is the sixth woman to be hired by an NBA team since the start of the 2019-20 season. Kara Lawson (Boston Celtics), Brittni Donaldson (Toronto Raptors), Lindsay Gottlieb (Cleveland Cavaliers), Lindsey Harding (Sacramento Kings), Niele Ivey (Memphis Grizzlies) and Teresa Weatherspoon (New Orleans Pelicans) are the others.

Lawson and Ivey have since returned to the college ranks to take over as head coach at their respective alma maters, Duke and Notre Dame.

Per her official bio on MIT's athletic website, Raman is the school's all-time leader in wins and has coached 69 players who were named to the NEWMAC Academic All-Conference team.

Raman has spent 12 years at MIT, winning New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference Coach of the Year honors in 2016 and 2017.