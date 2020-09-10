Mahomes, Watson Orchestrate Moment of Unity Before Texans vs. Chiefs Opener

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans took part in a "moment of unity" at midfield ahead of Thursday's season-opening game.

The two teams gathered locking arms following the national anthem in a moment of silence as a message supporting the fight against racial injustice:

Michele Tafoya reported during the NBC broadcast that quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson helped organize the pregame act.

The teams had reportedly discussed different forms of protest during the week, including potentially staying in the locker rooms during the national anthem, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Players around the league had discussed kneeling during the anthem to continue the act originally started by Colin Kaepernick in 2016.

Kansas City and Houston decided against taking a knee but still showed their focus on helping end racism.