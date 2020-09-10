Kevin Garnett: Nets Could 'Take over New York' After Hiring Steve Nash

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Kevin Garnett has conflicted feelings about the Brooklyn Nets' hiring of Steve Nash given all the qualified Black candidates who were passed over.

That said, Garnett says Nash's hiring, along with last summer's signings of stars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, have the chance to make the Nets the biggest thing in New York.

"I’m very very curious to see Steve [Nash and general manager Sean Marks] put all of this together and watch this thing blossom into something beautiful and possibly take over New York," Garnett said, per Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News.

