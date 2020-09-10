Kevin Garnett: Nets Could 'Take over New York' After Hiring Steve Nash

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 10, 2020

FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2018, file photo, Steve Nash speaks during induction ceremonies at the Basketball Hall of Fame, in Springfield, Mass. The Brooklyn Nets hired Steve Nash as their coach Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, putting the Hall of Fame point guard in charge of the team that hopes to have Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving together next season. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Kevin Garnett has conflicted feelings about the Brooklyn Nets' hiring of Steve Nash given all the qualified Black candidates who were passed over.

That said, Garnett says Nash's hiring, along with last summer's signings of stars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, have the chance to make the Nets the biggest thing in New York.

"I’m very very curious to see Steve [Nash and general manager Sean Marks] put all of this together and watch this thing blossom into something beautiful and possibly take over New York," Garnett said, per Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like