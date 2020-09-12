College Football Rankings 2020: Reviewing NCAA Week 2 Standings Before Saturday

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

D'Eriq King and the Miami Hurricanes stated their case to join the next edition of the AP Top 25 on Thursday night, ripping through the UAB Blazers 31-14.

And on Saturday, more than a handful of ranked teams will open their much-anticipated 2020 seasons.

Clemson and Oklahoma—five-time reigning champs in the ACC and Big 12, respectively—begin the chase for the College Football Playoff pursuit. Notre Dame open its year in the ACC, and Is Texas Back? adds a new chapter.

Those results will provide the first changes in the AP poll, which is scheduled for its next release Monday.

AP Top 25

1. Clemson (9/12 at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m. ET)

2. Ohio State*

3. Alabama (9/26 at Missouri)

4. Georgia (9/26 at Arkansas)

5. Oklahoma (9/12 vs. Missouri State, 7 p.m. ET)

6. LSU (9/26 vs. Mississippi State)

7. Penn State*

8. Florida (9/26 at Mississippi)

9. Oregon*

10. Notre Dame (9/12 vs. Duke, 2:30 p.m. ET)

11. Auburn (9/26 vs. Kentucky)

12. Wisconsin*

13. Texas A&M (9/26 vs. Vanderbilt)

14. Texas (9/12 vs. UTEP, 8 p.m. ET)

15. Oklahoma State (9/19 vs. Tulsa)

16. Michigan*

17. USC*

18. North Carolina (9/12 vs. Syracuse, noon ET)

19. Minnesota*

20. Cincinnati (9/19 vs Austin Peay)

21. UCF (9/19 at Georgia Tech)

22. Utah*

23. Iowa State (9/12 vs. Louisiana, noon ET)

24. Iowa*

25. Tennessee (9/26 at South Carolina)

*As of today, not playing a fall season.

Rattler Ready for OU Debut

Over the past three seasons, Oklahoma has boasted two Heisman Trophy winners (Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray) and a runner-up (Jalen Hurts) under center. The torch is now passed to Spencer Rattler, who took a redshirt while playing sparingly last year.

Between that impressive trend and his 5-star billing out of high school, Rattler is facing a mountain of expectations. In the race for the 2020 Heisman, DraftKings lists him as the top contender to Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Rattler says he's ready for the challenge.

"I'm not going to run away from any expectations or this and that," he said, per Bob Przybylo of SoonerScoop. "I just focus on what I have to do with my team. I've got a great group of guys around me and a great supporting cast of coaches. What we're focusing on right now is that Game 1, and we'll go on from there."

That supporting cast starts with Lincoln Riley.

Offensive coordinator in 2015-16 and head coach beginning in 2017, Riley has overseen a half-decade of excellence. The Sooners ranked 13rd nationally in yards per play in 2015, second in 2016 and first in each of the past three seasons.

While it's fair to expect a deep rotation at receiver, Rattler's key wideout is Charleston Rambo. He pulled in 43 passes for 743 yards and five touchdowns last season. Other pass-catchers of note are Theo Wease, Theo Howard, Trejan Bridges, Obi Obialo, Drake Stoops, Marvin Mims and H-backs Brayden Willis and Austin Stogner.

But now it's time to turn potential into production.

Rattler only appeared in three games last year, completing 7-of-11 attempts for 81 yards and a touchdown.

"He seems to always have a lot of confidence, regardless of the situation that he's in, which I think is key for anybody at that position," Riley said, per Przybylo. "I think his confidence and belief in himself and his teammates, I think that's the thing that I would say stands out the most about him right now."

Rattler and the Sooners kick off the season with a likely win against Missouri State—DraftKings has Oklahoma as a 44.5-point favorite.

