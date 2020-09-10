Ohio State's Ryan Day Pushing Big Ten to Start College Football Season in Fall

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has called on the Big Ten to begin the college football season despite concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Big Ten medical subcommittee has done an excellent job of creating a safe pathway toward returning to play in mid-October," Day wrote Thursday.

The Big Ten announced on Aug. 11 it would postpone all fall sports, including football, without any official restart date. Despite the decision, three other power conferences will move forward with the season after a few weeks of delays.

Day noted others will be on the field this weekend, concluding, "Our players want to know: why can't they play?"

There has been significant backlash regarding the Big Ten's decision to postpone the year, especially from the Buckeyes.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields started a petition that received over 300,000 signatures calling for the conference to reverse its decision.

Considering the team is rated No. 2 in the Associated Press poll, the squad would have a chance to compete for a national championship if it were allowed to play games. A delayed season would not let the team take part in the College Football Playoffs.

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh also participated in a protest led by the parents of Wolverines players.

Despite the push for games to begin soon, Wisconsin was forced to suspended practices for two weeks as a result of a COVID-19 outbreak.