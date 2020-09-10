Jadeveon Clowney Says Mike Vrabel Factored into Decision to Sign Titans Contract

George Walker/Associated Press

Jadeveon Clowney says Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was one of the deciding factors in his choice to sign with the team.

Vrabel was the Houston Texans' defensive coordinator in 2017 after serving as the linebackers coach for three seasons. Clowney had a career-high 9.5 sacks in 2017 while forcing two fumbles and recovering three.

"I knew when I was with Vrabel in Houston, I was second-team All-Pro and three Pro Bowls," Clowney told reporters Thursday. "I said to myself, 'I think I can do that here in this system that worked so well.' Mike Vrabel is one of the smartest coaches I ever had."

Clowney said Vrabel envisions him as a "playmaker" on defense who can line up at multiple spots, putting him in position to make more plays than in his one year with the Seattle Seahawks.

While the veteran edge-rusher gave the impression that signing with the Titans was a straightforward decision, some context is required. He might have landed in a different free-agency destination if the New Orleans Saints or Baltimore Ravens could've executed a sign-and-trade.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported the Saints were exploring a way in which one team—potentially the Cleveland Browns—would've signed Clowney for the explicit purpose of trading him to New Orleans for draft compensation and matching salaries.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Saints abandoned the idea when they realized the NFL probably wouldn't approve the deal.

According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, the Ravens were working on a similar agreement with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Clowney would've chosen Baltimore in the event the Ravens and Saints formally entered the fray, per Florio.

Even though Clowney left that portion of his free-agent sweepstakes unsaid, his experience with Vrabel makes Tennessee a great fit. He's due to earn $13 million in 2020, after which he might be able to land the big multiyear contract he was unable to secure this offseason.