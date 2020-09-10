Bubba Wallace Says He's Leaving Richard Petty Motorsports After Season

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Richard Petty Motorsports driver Bubba Wallace announced Thursday he'll leave the No. 43 team following the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Wallace confirmed his decision in a Twitter post:

The 26-year-old Alabama native, whose contract was set to expire at season's end, informed RPM of his decision amid contract talks with other organizations, including Chip Ganassi Racing, per Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic.

Wallace, NASCAR's only full-time Black driver, became the center of national attention in June when a pull rope in the garage the No. 43 team was using at Talladega Superspeedway was found tied into a noose.

An FBI investigation determined the rope had been tied in that fashion since at least October and wasn't altered after it was assigned to Wallace, ending its probe into whether a hate crime was committed.

The six-time winner in the Truck Series told CNN's Don Lemon he wasn't happy with people questioning his character or calling the situation a hoax.

"I'm mad because people are trying to test my character and the person that I am and my integrity," Wallace said in June.

He added: "It was a noose. Whether tied in 2019 or whatever, it was a noose. So, it wasn't directed at me but somebody tied a noose. That's what I'm saying."

Meanwhile, Wallace struggled to find consistent success on the track throughout the season.

He's recorded just five top-10 finishes across 27 starts in his third year with RPM, and he failed to qualify for the Championship Playoffs.

His final race with the team will come Nov. 8 at Phoenix Raceway.