Warriors Rumors: GSW Rejected Wolves' D'Angelo Russell Trade Multiple Times

Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors reportedly rejected several offers from the Minnesota Timberwolves for point guard D'Angelo Russell before the sides agreed a blockbuster swap on trade deadline day Feb. 6.

Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reported Tuesday the Wolves were interested in Russell in free agency but missed out when the Dubs completed a sign-and-trade deal involving Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets. Minnesota then reached out "multiple times" before finally getting a deal done with Golden State.

The Timberwolves had "long coveted" Russell as a complement to star center Karl-Anthony Towns, per Krawczynski. The two were also close friends long before they became teammates in Minnesota.

In February, Towns discussed their tight-knit friendship with Chris Hine of the Star Tribune:

"It's surreal to really think that instead of us just talking on the phone or playing video games with each other and talking about how our teams are doing and everything, but now we're getting to do this every day with each other. He's never just been a friend of mine. He's been a brother of mine. Our families are so intertwined and connected. It's going to be real fun to be able to be out there with someone I call not only my brother but is more like blood to me."

The Wolves acquired Russell, Jacob Evans and Omari Spellman in exchange for Andrew Wiggins and two picks in the 2021 NBA draft, a protected first-rounder and a second-rounder.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

It gave Minnesota the core it wanted in Towns and Russell, and the roster also features a promising third scoring option in Malik Beasley, who's a restricted free agent this offseason.

The Timberwolves also benefited from some lottery luck to land the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft. It gives them the opportunity to add a coveted prospect like Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball or Deni Avdija, or they could try to move the draft choice for an established star.

Executive vice president of basketball operations Sachin Gupta wouldn't tip the club's hand while speaking with Krawczynski.

"Just sort of licking my chops," Gupta said. "The gears started to turn."

Whether it's adding a top prospect or making another blockbuster trade, the Wolves should have the pieces to start making their ascent back up the Western Conference standings next season.