LeBron James: Lakers 'Just Hope We Make' Kobe Bryant's Family 'Proud'

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

LeBron James is looking to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to their 17th championship in franchise history, and he is hoping to make Kobe Bryant and the rest of the Purple and Gold legends proud along the way.

"At the end of the day, we just hope we make him and his family proud," James said of Bryant after Tuesday's 112-102 win over the Houston Rockets in Game 3 of their second-round series.

He also said the team has a "responsibility" to make all the Lakers legends proud and uphold the tradition of the legendary franchise.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.