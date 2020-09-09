Lakers' Frank Vogel: LeBron James' Impact on Winning Why He Should Win MVP

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

LeBron James will likely fall short of this season's MVP in the race with Giannis Antetokounmpo, but it is notable his Los Angeles Lakers took a 2-1 lead in their second-round series against the Houston Rockets on the same day Giannis' Milwaukee Bucks went home.

"Nobody impacts winning more than LeBron James," Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters following his team's 112-102 win Tuesday. "That's true for this season ... that's why he should be MVP."

With the victory, James became the career leader for all-time NBA playoff wins when he passed Derek Fisher with his 162nd.

LeBron was brilliant throughout Tuesday's contest and finished with 36 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four blocks on 13-of-23 shooting from the field.

The performance was a testament to his ability to impact the game a number of ways, as he poured in 29 points in the first half alone before spearheading the defensive effort in the second half. His blocks and ability to swarm shooters while still protecting the rim were major reasons Houston scored just 38 points in the second half.

The Lakers have now won two in a row after dropping Game 1, much like they did in the first round when they bounced back from an opening loss to the Portland Trail Blazers with four straight wins.

As for Antetokounmpo, he did not play in Milwaukee's 103-94 loss to the Heat on Tuesday because of an ankle injury. However, he was healthy and on the floor in the first three games as Miami built a 3-0 lead.

The MVP is a regular-season award, and the Bucks finished with the best record in the league.

Still, both would surely trade the MVP trophy for a championship, which is something only James can win now after Milwaukee's exit. Los Angeles looks primed to compete for that title, although a Western Conference Finals showdown with the formidable L.A. Clippers could be looming.

James and Co. have to win two more against the Rockets first, and they will get their next chance in Thursday's Game 4.