Report: Louisiana Tech Football Had 38 COVID-19 Cases After Hurricane Laura

Thirty-eight Louisiana Tech football players have tested positive for COVID-19 in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, per Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports.

Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic also confirmed the news.

Before Hurricane Laura, only one Louisiana Tech player had tested positive over a three-week period despite officials administering 350 tests to players, per Thamel.

The storm eliminated power in 90 percent of the area for seven to 10 days, and that led to players seeking safe havens elsewhere, per Thamel.

Louisiana Tech is located in Ruston, Louisiana, which was hit particularly hard by the storm. Of note, 95 percent of the city's electrical grid was taken out, per Isabel Albritton of myarklamiss.com.

The need to be safe amid potentially life-threatening circumstances made it difficult to socially distance, as Thamel noted.



In response, Louisiana Tech's scheduled game against Baylor on Saturday has been postponed.

