Warriors News: Rounding Up Expert Mock Predictions Ahead of 2020 NBA Draft

Karen Pulfer Focht/Associated Press

Watching the NBA playoffs from home is unusual territory for the Golden State Warriors.

After all, they played in the last five NBA Finals and won three of them as a modern-day dynasty. Not so much this season, as they stumbled to the league's worst record at 15-50 and landed the No. 2 pick in the upcoming 2020 NBA draft.

The Warriors are in a rather unique position when it comes to lottery teams, though, because they could quickly return to the list of realistic championship contenders as soon as next season.

Much of their struggles came down to health in 2019-20, as Klay Thompson missed the entire season, Stephen Curry played five games and Draymond Green appeared in 43. The presumed presence of that trio in next season's lineup means the Warriors may look for a draftee they can immediately insert into the lineup in win-now mode.

With that in mind, here is what some of the mock drafts believe Golden State will do with that No. 2 pick come draft day.

That there isn't a consensus underscores question marks about the top of this draft and Golden State's unique position.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Finding someone who fits inside the team's small-ball approach that emphasizes three-point shooting and ball movement may not be a straightforward task. Who the Minnesota Timberwolves take with the top pick will also come into play, and the Warriors may even look to trade the pick.

Packaging the No. 2 pick in a deal that nets an established playmaker would follow the win-now timeline with Curry, Thompson and Green all past their 30th birthdays.

However, Memphis center James Wiseman seems to be a popular pick in the recent mock drafts.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman pointed to Wiseman's potential defensive impact for head coach Steve Kerr's team: "But if the Warriors stay put, they'll likely settle on Wiseman. Few NBA centers can match his 7'1", 240-pound frame, 7'6" wingspan and athleticism, which should create an enormous finishing target and serve the Warriors well in rim protection with proper defensive coaching and development."

Wiseman appeared in just three games for Memphis and averaged 19.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and 3.0 blocks a night while hitting 76.9 percent of his field-goal attempts.

It is not difficult to envision someone who puts up numbers like that establishing himself as an interior presence while opposing defenses are focused on stopping the perimeter shooting of Curry and Thompson.