Ranking the Top 50 College Football Players for the 2020 Season
As is the case with all sports right now, the 2020 college football season will look a bit different than what fans have grown accustomed to over the years.
With the Big Ten and Pac-12 opting to postpone fall sports, along with several other conferences outside of the Power Five, there will be far fewer players and teams in action this season.
For now, the ACC, Big 12 and SEC will be joined by the AAC, Conference USA and Sun Belt to make up this year's altered college football landscape.
Pulling from these six conferences, along with Notre Dame, which has temporarily linked up with the ACC, we've assembled our list of the top 50 players who will be in action this season. Players are ranked according to their past track records and a 2020 outlook that's based on opportunity and expectation with a healthy amount of subjectivity sprinkled in, as well.
Let's dive right in.
Nos. 50-46
50. QB Dillon Gabriel, UCF
A 3-star recruit in 2019 who chose UCF over Georgia and USC, among other offers, Gabriel had a stellar freshman season. The Knights finished 10-3 with the true freshman under center, and he completed 59.3 percent of his passes while throwing for 3,653 yards with 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
49. S Reed Blankenship, Middle Tennessee State
An ankle injury limited Blankenship to just seven games last season, but he was one of the most productive defensive backs in college football in 2018. He racked up 107 tackles, eight tackles for loss, four interceptions and seven pass deflections as a sophomore. A clean bill of health should allow him to make a run at Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year honors.
48. RB Brenden Knox, Marshall
A workhorse for the Thundering Herd last season, Knox finished seventh in the nation with 270 carries while piling up 1,387 yards and 11 touchdowns. The 6'0", 223-pound back had at least 100 rushing yards in six of his final eight games last season, including a 23-carry, 220-yard explosion against Florida Atlantic. The junior had 85 yards and a touchdown against Eastern Kentucky in Marshall's season opener.
47. QB Kellen Mond, Texas A&M
Mond showed plenty of flashes during his sophomore (3,107 yards, 24 TD, 9 INT) and junior (2,897 yards, 20 TD, 9 INT) seasons, adding 975 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground during that two-year span. Last year's leading receiver, Jhamon Ausbon, and 5-star freshman Demond Demas give him two talented weapons in the passing game, and there are four returning starters on the offensive line.
46. LB Jordan Smith, UAB
After spending his freshman campaign at Butler Community College in Kansas, Smith joined UAB last season and tallied 48 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks and three forced fumbles. An imposing physical presence at 6'7" and 255 pounds, he has the tools to be one of the nation's best pass-rushers in 2020.
Nos. 45-41
45. RB Rakeem Boyd, Arkansas
One of the few bright spots for a 2-10 team last year, Boyd rushed for 1,133 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging an impressive 6.2 yards per carry. The Razorbacks' glaring lack of a passing game made it easy for teams to stack the box against him, and he still put up impressive numbers. Any sort of improved offensive balance would make him even more dangerous.
44. TE Charlie Kolar, Iowa State
A third-team All-American in 2019, Kolar hauled in 51 catches for 697 yards and seven touchdowns. He's a huge target for quarterback Brock Purdy at 6'6", 257 pounds, and if he can take a step forward with his blocking ability, he has a chance to be the nation's top tight end.
43. WR Dazz Newsome, North Carolina
Newsome had 72 catches for 1,018 yards and 10 touchdowns, joining Dyami Brown (51 catches, 1,034 yards, 12 TD) to give Sam Howell a pair of dynamic targets in the passing game. He hauled in 26 catches for 371 yards and four touchdowns over the final three games of the season, including a pair of touchdown catches in the Tar Heels' bowl game, and he looks poised for a huge senior season.
42. DT Darius Stills, West Virginia
An anchor at nose tackle for the Mountaineers, Stills eats up blockers with his massive 6'1", 285-pound frame. He had 43 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and six sacks last season, playing with one of the highest motors in college football. He was named Preseason Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year in the media poll.
41. S Ar'Darius Washington, TCU
Washington makes up one half of what should be one of the best safety tandems in recent college football history. Despite starting just five games last season, he still finished with 46 tackles (35 solo) and five interceptions as a redshirt freshman. He allowed just five catches and missed only three tackles all year, and now he'll be the unquestioned starter alongside Trevon Moehrig.
Nos. 40-36
40. QB Shane Buechele, SMU
Despite a lackluster first game in which he completed 26 of 36 passes for 367 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions, Buechele remains one of the nation's top quarterbacks. In his first season at SMU after transferring from Texas, he threw for 3,929 yards with 34 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, leading the Mustangs to a 10-3 record in the process.
39. S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame
The No. 1 prospect in Notre Dame's 2019 recruiting class, Hamilton made an immediate impact for the Fighting Irish as a true freshman. He tallied 41 tackles (27 solo), four interceptions and six pass deflections, returning his first career interception 34 yards for a touchdown against New Mexico. Another big step forward could be coming in 2020.
38. DE DeAngelo Malone, Western Kentucky
The reigning Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year, Malone ranked among the FBS leaders in tackles for loss (20.5, fifth) and sacks (11.0, 13th) while adding 99 tackles, a fumble recovery and a touchdown. His 10 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss against Louisville last year proved he's capable of being disruptive against high-level competition.
37. CB Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati
A 3-star recruit who was the No. 163 cornerback prospect in the 2019 recruiting class, Gardner was one of the biggest surprises in college football last season. He had 31 tackles (24 solo), six pass deflections and three interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns. He also allowed "no touchdowns and only a 39.4 passer rating against him" in 2019, according to the school website. He's a name to know for the 2022 NFL draft.
36. WR George Pickens, Georgia
Pickens led a run-heavy Georgia offense in receptions (49), receiving yards (727) and receiving touchdowns (eight) as a true freshman. A 5-star recruit and the No. 4 receiver in the 2019 class, he's a big, strong target at 6'3", 190 pounds, and he makes up for his lack of top-tier speed with physicality and body control. A more balanced Bulldogs attack could mean huge numbers.
Nos. 35-31
35. LB Garret Wallow, TCU
After a productive sophomore season, Wallow took a huge leap forward last year. He led the Big 12 and finished third in FBS with 77 solo tackles while also ranking among the top 20 nationally in total tackles (125, 10th) and tackles for loss (18, t-14th). Expect more of the same in 2020.
34. RB Kylin Hill, Mississippi State
Hill led the SEC with 242 carries last season, finishing with 1,350 yards and 10 touchdowns. He rushed for at least 100 yards eight times, including a 234-yard performance against Arkansas, though he struggled against the elite defenses of LSU, Alabama and Auburn. With Mike Leach taking the reins in Starkville, he could become a more prominent part of the passing game in 2020 while continuing to be a threat to break the 100-yard mark on the ground each week, as well.
33. S Andre Cisco, Syracuse
After tying for the FBS lead with seven interceptions as a freshman, Cisco picked off five more passes last season despite missing three games to injury. He also has 125 tackles (87 solo), 14 pass deflections and two forced fumbles in his 22 career games at Syracuse. The junior safety remains underrated nationally, due in part to his 3-star background and the fact that he suits up for a program coming off a 5-7 season.
32. CB Shaun Jolly, Appalachian State
A case can be made that Jolly is the best NFL prospect among Group of Five defenders. After playing just one game as a redshirt freshman, he moved into a starting role last season and recorded 45 tackles (28 solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, five interceptions, eight pass deflections and two touchdowns. He's undersized at 5'9" but possesses all the tools to play on Sundays.
31. QB Ian Book, Notre Dame
In 2019, Book became the first quarterback in Notre Dame history with at least 2,500 passing yards (3,034), 500 rushing yards (546) and 30 touchdowns (34 passing, four rushing), according to the school website. He completed 20 of 28 passes for 247 yards and a touchdown in the team's bowl win over Iowa State before opting to return for his final year of eligibility.
Nos. 30-26
30. LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame
Owusu-Koramoah spent his freshman season on the scout team and played sparingly as a sophomore before breaking out as one of the team's starting linebackers in 2019. He notched 80 tackles (54 solo), 13.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles while also adding a pair of pass deflections. He had nine tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks in the Camping World Bowl, and that could be the jumping-off point for a huge 2020 campaign.
29. S Trevon Moehrig, TCU
An absolute force in the Horned Frogs secondary last year, Moehrig graded out as the No. 1 safety in college football by Pro Football Focus, according to the team website. As a sophomore, he tallied 62 tackles (43 solo), 11 pass deflections, four interceptions, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. He'll team with Ar'Darius Washington to form the best safety tandem in the nation.
28. WR Tutu Atwell, Louisville
Part of a balanced receiving corps that lacked a true star during his freshman season in 2018, Atwell broke out as the go-to target in the Louisville passing game last year. The undersized 5'9", 165-pound speedster had 69 catches for an ACC-leading 1,272 yards and 11 touchdowns, and the continued development of Malik Cunningham under center could lead to even bigger and better things in 2020.
27. DE Carlos Basham Jr., Wake Forest
A 6'4", 225-pound 3-star recruit when he came to Wake Forest in 2016, Basham is now a 6'5", 285-pound redshirt senior who earned preseason second-team All-American honors. He had 18 tackles for loss and 10 sacks for the Demon Deacons last year, including a 2.5-sack performance against Sam Howell and North Carolina. He could play his way into the first-round conversation in the 2021 draft with a strong encore performance.
26. LB Chazz Surratt, North Carolina
Surratt was a 3-star recruit as a dual-threat quarterback in 2016. He threw for 1,342 yards and rushed for 210 yards with 13 total touchdowns as a redshirt freshman. Now he's a preseason second-team All-American and one of the best linebackers in the country. Always a multi-faceted threat, he moved to the defensive side of the ball last year and made an immediate impact, racking up 115 tackles (66 solo), 15 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and one interception.
Nos. 25-21
25. RB Javian Hawkins, Louisville
A 3-star recruit in 2018 who ranked outside the top 1,000 prospects nationally, Hawkins emerged as a workhorse back for Louisville in his redshirt freshman season. He ranked in the top 10 nationally in rushing attempts (264, ninth) and rushing yards (1,525, eighth), and the trio of him, Malik Cunningham and Tutu Atwell will make the Cardinals offense a dangerous one in 2020.
24. QB D'Eriq King, Miami
King made the surprising decision to redshirt last season after Houston got off to a disappointing 1-3 start, and one of the most sought-after players in the transfer portal will now be the starting signal-caller for the Hurricanes. During the 2018 season, he accounted for 50 total touchdowns, throwing for 2,982 yards and 36 touchdowns with six interceptions while adding 674 rushing yards and 14 more scores on the ground. Regardless of whether he can right the ship in Miami after a 6-7 season last year, he'll be a lot of fun to watch.
23. S Richard LeCounte, Georgia
LeCounte is a preseason first-team All-American, and he's squarely in the conversation about the top safety in college football. He led a stacked Georgia defense with four interceptions last season, adding 61 tackles (35 solo), three pass deflections, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. With J.R. Reed graduating, he's now poised to take over as the leader of the Bulldogs secondary.
22. DT Tyler Davis, Clemson
A 4-star recruit who committed to Clemson during the early signing period in 2019, Davis ended up making a significant impact as a true freshman. He started 13 games and recorded 45 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and two pass deflections. At 6'2" and 300 pounds, he's a load up front and will again play a major role moving the pocket and controlling the running game.
21. QB Brock Purdy, Iowa State
Purdy led the Big 12 and ranked fifth in the nation with 3,982 yards as a sophomore after playing in 10 games as a true freshman. He threw 27 touchdowns against nine interceptions, and he also scrambled for 249 yards and eight more scores. Given his dual-threat ability, he could play his way into the first-round picture in the 2021 NFL draft if he continues on his current developmental path.
Nos. 20-16
20. WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
Waddle was a productive receiver and a game-changing punt returner for the Crimson Tide last season. He finished fourth on the team in receptions (33) and receiving yards (560), but with Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs lll moving on to the NFL, he's now set to take on a more significant role alongside DeVonta Smith. It remains to be seen what that means for his punt return usage, but after he averaged 24.4 yards with a touchdown on 20 returns last season, it will be tough to move him out of that role entirely.
19. DE Quincy Roche, Miami
Roche had 49 tackles (36 solo), 19 tackles for loss and 13 sacks as one of the nation's premier pass-rushers while playing for the Temple Owls last season. Now, after transferring, he'll anchor a Miami defensive line that will be without Gregory Rousseau after he opted out of the season. Roche tallied 10 of his sacks over the final four games of the regular season, and he had five tackles and one tackle for loss against North Carolina in Temple's bowl game.
18. OT Samuel Cosmi, Texas
A preseason second-team All-American who has 26 career starts under his belt entering his junior season, Cosmi is unquestionably one of the nation's elite offensive linemen. At 6'7" and 309 pounds, he's a mountain up front, and he'll once again be tasked with protecting Sam Ehlinger's blind side. He should push Alex Leatherwood for the title of top offensive tackle in college football this season.
17. LB Nick Bolton, Missouri
After tallying 22 tackles and one sack as a true freshman, Bolton emerged as the leader of the Missouri defense last season, ranking fourth in the nation with 74 solo tackles among his 103 total tackles and 8.5 tackles for loss. He also made an impact in the coverage game with seven pass deflections and two interceptions. He was named a preseason second-team All-American.
16. OG Trey Smith, Tennessee
A 5-star recruit and the No. 14 overall player in the 2017 recruiting class, Smith started 12 games as a true freshman and earned second-team All-SEC honors. Blood clots in his lungs limited him to seven games as a sophomore, but he returned strong last year to earn first-team All-SEC recognition. Another year removed from those health issues, he could be the nation's top interior offensive linemen.
Nos. 15-11
15. WR Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State
Wallace had 53 catches for 903 yards and eight touchdowns through nine games last season before a torn ACL brought his 2019 to a screeching halt. The year before, he hauled in 86 catches for 1,491 yards and 12 touchdowns. A clean bill of health and another step forward from Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders should make him one of the nation's elite pass-catchers.
14. C Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma
A second-team All-American last year and the consensus top center in college football heading into the 2020 season, Humphrey is a sure thing up front for the Sooners. He started all 14 games last season, tallying 93 knockdowns without allowing a single sack, according to the team website. He'll be instrumental in helping Spencer Rattler get comfortable under center.
13. DE Chris Rumph II, Duke
Rumph looks poised to be a breakout star for the Blue Devils after a 3.5-sack performance against Miami in the team's bowl game last year. He finished his sophomore season with 47 tackles (19 solo), 13.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks, and that looks like the tip of the iceberg for a player with the physical tools to be a star. Pro Football Focus ranked him as the 18th-best player of the 2019 season.
12. OT Alex Leatherwood, Alabama
A 5-star recruit and the No. 4 overall player in the 2017 class, Leatherwood stepped onto campus as a 6'6" 327-pound tackle. He played sporadically as a true freshman and then moved inside to serve as the team's starting right guard as a sophomore. He moved back to left tackle last year and returned for his senior season as one of the nation's elite blockers.
11. QB Sam Ehlinger, Texas
Ehlinger has 8,870 passing yards, 1,526 rushing yards and 93 total touchdowns in his three seasons at Texas. He led the Big 12 with 32 touchdown passes last year and logged personal bests in yards (3,663), completion percentage (65.2) and efficiency rating (151.8). He threw for 201 yards and three touchdowns and added 73 rushing yards and another score in the Longhorns' Alamo Bowl win over Utah.
10. CB Patrick Surtain ll, Alabama
As the son of an 11-year NFL veteran and three-time Pro Bowl cornerback, Patrick Surtain ll certainly has the pedigree to be a standout at the next level.
A 5-star recruit and top-10 player in the 2018 recruiting class, he has played in 27 games during his time at Alabama, recording 79 tackles (60 solo), three interceptions, 15 pass deflections and four forced fumbles.
With good size (6'2", 202 lbs) and speed, terrific instincts and elite ball skills, he checks all the boxes to be the star of the Crimson Tide secondary in 2020.
9. DT Marvin Wilson, Florida State
Florida State defensive tackle Marvin Wilson was on his way to a huge junior season before a hand injury cut his 2019 short after nine games.
He still finished with 44 tackles (19 solo), 8.5 tackles for loss, five sacks and four pass deflections, and that's enough to make him the nation's top defensive lineman heading into 2020.
A 10-tackle, 3.5-tackle for loss, two-sack game against Louisville on Sept. 21 was the perfect example of his ability to take over a game, and few offensive linemen in the ACC are capable of stopping the 6'5", 305-pounder when he's locked in.
8. RB Najee Harris, Alabama
Najee Harris rushed for 783 yards on 6.7 yards per carry as part of a three-headed monster out of the Alabama backfield in 2018.
He took over as the featured back last year and proved up to the task, piling up 1,224 yards on 209 carries and scoring 13 touchdowns. He was also a weapon in the passing game with 27 receptions for 304 yards and seven scores.
With the relatively inexperienced Mac Jones under center and Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs lll both gone from the receiving corps, the Crimson Tide could lean heavily on Harris to shoulder the offensive load at the start of the season.
7. QB Sam Howell, North Carolina
North Carolina football returned to relevance in Mack Brown's first year as head coach, and quarterback Sam Howell is a big reason they are being talked about on a national level heading into 2020.
A 4-star recruit and the No. 3 dual-threat quarterback in the 2019 class, Howell earned the starting nod for the season opener last year and led the Tar Heels to a 24-20 victory over South Carolina. He threw for 245 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions, and he was off to the races.
He finished his freshman season with 3,641 passing yards, 38 touchdowns and seven interceptions, completing 61.4 percent of his passes along the way. With top receivers Dazz Newsome and Dyami Brown both returning, he's set to take aim at another prolific season through the air.
6. LB Dylan Moses, Alabama
Dylan Moses earned preseason first-team All-American honors despite missing the entire 2019 season with a knee injury. As a sophomore in 2018, he tallied 86 tackles (45 solo), 10 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks, but he missed the Crimson Tide's College Football Playoff games with a broken foot.
He's out to prove he deserves to be a top-10 pick in the 2021 NFL draft after surprising more than a few people with the decision to return to campus for his senior year.
The former 5-star recruit has the size (6'3", 240 lbs), speed, instincts and motor to be the best linebacker in the country; now he just needs to stay on the field.
5. WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama
DeVonta Smith led the Crimson Tide in receiving yards (1,256) and touchdown catches (14) last season, and he figures to be targeted even more heavily now that Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs lll are suiting up in the NFL.
Huge games against Ole Miss (11 catches, 274 yards, 5 TD) and LSU (7 catches, 213 yards, 2 TD) last season showcased his ability to take over a game, and he'll now need to prove he can still produce at that level when secondaries make him a focal point.
With big-play ability and terrific hands, Smith is college football's top returning receiver after LSU's Ja'Marr Chase decided to opt out of the 2020 season.
4. RB Travis Etienne, Clemson
- 2017: 107 carries, 766 yards, 13 TD
- 2018: 204 carries, 1,658 yards, 24 TD
- 2019: 207 carries, 1,614 yards, 19 TD
Travis Etienne has put up consistently excellent numbers while leading Clemson in rushing during each of his three years on campus.
Just take a look:
Despite some turnover on the offensive line, there is no reason to expect anything besides more of the same in 2020. His speed and track record should put him squarely in the first-round picture for the 2021 NFL draft.
3. RB Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State
Chuba Hubbard returns to Stillwater after leading the nation with 2,094 rushing yards in 2019.
He posted that gaudy figure with an impressive 6.4 yards per carry, and his 21 rushing touchdowns were also tops in the Big 12 and good for third in the FBS.
Not to be overlooked, he also made an impact in the passing game with 23 receptions for 198 yards, and his 351 total plays from scrimmage and 2,292 yards from scrimmage were also good for the No. 1 spot nationally.
He has a lot to live up to for his encore performance, but it's hard to view him as anything but the top returning running back in the nation and one of the faces of college football in 2020.
2. CB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU
In 2019, Derek Stingley Jr. put together one of the greatest seasons by a true freshman defender in college football history.
He recorded 38 tackles (31 solo) while ranking in the top five nationally and leading the SEC in both interceptions (six) and pass deflections (15), earning first-team All-American honors in the process.
Paul Myerberg of USA Today shared some of the early praise the cornerback has received from his position coach:
"LSU assistant coach Corey Raymond has led the Tigers' defensive backs for eight seasons, coaching three first-round picks, seven overall draft choices and seven first-team All-America selections. At this stage, Raymond said, Stingley is the best he's had. Nobody within the program is surprised — not by the six interceptions, not by the All-America accolades, not by how Stingley has embraced playing on an island in LSU's defensive scheme and more than held his own against a parade of upper-echelon talent."
What will he do for an encore?
1. QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson
Who did you expect?
With Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields out of action, Trevor Lawrence is now the unquestionable face of college football and the overwhelming favorite to win the Heisman Trophy—assuming that's still a thing this year.
The No. 1 player in the 2018 recruiting class, he threw for 3,280 yards with 30 touchdowns and four interceptions as a true freshman to lead Clemson to a 15-0 record and a CFP title.
He followed that up with 3,665 yards and 36 touchdowns last season while also making a far greater impact on the ground with 563 rushing yards and nine more scores.
With a 6'6", 220-pound frame, a high football IQ and a strong, accurate arm, he is the favorite to go No. 1 overall in the 2021 NFL draft. First, he will put the finishing touches on one of the most impressive collegiate careers in recent memory.
