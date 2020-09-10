Ranking the Top 50 College Football Players for the 2020 Season

0 of 18

Richard Shiro/Associated Press

As is the case with all sports right now, the 2020 college football season will look a bit different than what fans have grown accustomed to over the years.

With the Big Ten and Pac-12 opting to postpone fall sports, along with several other conferences outside of the Power Five, there will be far fewer players and teams in action this season.

For now, the ACC, Big 12 and SEC will be joined by the AAC, Conference USA and Sun Belt to make up this year's altered college football landscape.

Pulling from these six conferences, along with Notre Dame, which has temporarily linked up with the ACC, we've assembled our list of the top 50 players who will be in action this season. Players are ranked according to their past track records and a 2020 outlook that's based on opportunity and expectation with a healthy amount of subjectivity sprinkled in, as well.

Let's dive right in.