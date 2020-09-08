NCAA Football Rankings 2020: Week 2 Standings for College's Top 25 Teams

Richard Shiro/Associated Press

While the opening weekend of September truly started the 2020 college football season, this coming Saturday will provide a more familiar feeling.

Football. All day. And on several channels.

Headlined by top-ranked Clemson traveling to Wake Forest, six teams ranked in the preseason AP Top 25 are scheduled to open their campaigns this weekend. It would've been seven, but Oklahoma State's clash with Tulsa is delayed—more on that shortly.

As the ranked Big 12 teams in action play a nonconference opponent, the ACC schools are preparing for a league foe. And that includes, for the first time ever, Notre Dame.

AP Top 25

1. Clemson (9/12 at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m. ET)

Video Play Button Videos you might like

2. Ohio State*

3. Alabama (9/26 at Missouri)

4. Georgia (9/26 at Arkansas)

5. Oklahoma (9/12 vs. Missouri State, 7 p.m. ET)

6. LSU (9/26 vs. Mississippi State)

7. Penn State*

8. Florida (9/26 at Mississippi)

9. Oregon*

10. Notre Dame (9/12 vs. Duke, 2:30 p.m. ET)

11. Auburn (9/26 vs. Kentucky)

12. Wisconsin*

13. Texas A&M (9/26 vs. Vanderbilt)

14. Texas (9/12 vs. UTEP, 8 p.m. ET)

15. Oklahoma State (9/19 vs. Tulsa)

16. Michigan*

17. USC*

18. North Carolina (9/12 vs. Syracuse, noon ET)

19. Minnesota*

20. Cincinnati (9/19 vs Austin Peay)

21. UCF (9/19 at Georgia Tech)

22. Utah*

23. Iowa State (9/12 vs. Louisiana, noon ET)

24. Iowa*

25. Tennessee (9/26 at South Carolina)

* - not playing a fall season, barring a change

Schedule Change in the Big 12

No. 15 Oklahoma State planned to open the season this Saturday against Tulsa, but 2020 has struck again.

The schools have postponed the matchup one week, citing Tulsa's recent limitations in practice. In a release, Tulsa noted a nine-day pause because of COVID-19 safety protocols, which reduced the team's preseason camp to seven practices.

"An open date for both schools presented us with the opportunity to reschedule the game for a week later," Tulsa vice president and athletic director Dr. Derrick Gragg said in the statement. "I'm appreciative of [AD] Mike Holder and Oklahoma State University for their cooperation in coming to this decision."

Kickoff time and broadcast information are to be determined.

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said Monday a couple of players have opted out of the season but added the players would announce it only if they chose to, per Cody Nagel of 247Sports.

Clemson, Notre Dame Ready to Start 2020

While 18th-ranked North Carolina, Miami, Virginia Tech, Louisville and Florida State will likely factor into the ACC race, Clemson and Notre Dame are the early favorites.

Last season's national runner-up, Clemson is the only ranked team playing on the road this weekend. Perhaps more a novelty than anything, though. According to DraftKings, Dabo Swinney's squad is a 32.5-point favorite over Wake Forest.

Clemson boasts an All-American combination with quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne. Wake Forest defensive end Carlos Basham Jr. collected 18 tackles for loss in 2019, but he'll need a ton of help from his friends to avoid a repeat of last season's matchup. Clemson crushed Wake Forest 52-3.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

Earlier in the afternoon, a former Clemson player will take on Notre Dame. Chase Brice—the backup to Lawrence for most of 2018 and all of 2019—transferred to Duke and won the starting job.

Brice edged Chris Katrenick and Gunnar Holmberg in the competition.

"As he got more comfortable with our system, what you started seeing was his experience," Duke coach David Cutcliffe said, per the Associated Press. "He's played a lot more football at this level than the other two have. ... And you could see that in pocket movement and just feeling natural in a pocket."

Notre Dame will counter with two-year starter Ian Book, who amassed 3,580 yards of total offense and accounted for 38 touchdowns to just six interceptions last season.

The Irish are 19.5-point favorites for the contest, which can be seen on NBC at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.