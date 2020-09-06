Baseball Hall of Famer, Cardinals Legend Lou Brock Dies at Age 81

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistSeptember 6, 2020

FILE - This May 17, 2017 file photo shows Lou Brock, a member of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team, taking part in a ceremony honoring the 50th anniversary of the victory before the start of a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Boston Red Sox in St. Louis. Brock says he is free of cancer more than three months after the 78-year-old St. Louis Cardinals great announced he had been diagnosed with a type of blood cancer. Brock said in a statement Friday, July 28, 2017 that a doctor's diagnosis that he had conquered multiple myeloma was
Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

St. Louis Cardinals legend and Hall of Famer Lou Brock died Sunday.

Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks shared the news of her great uncle's death:

Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch noted Brock, who played for the Chicago Cubs and Cardinals during a career that spanned from 1961 through 1979, died at the age of 81 after he "fought through a number of medical conditions in recent years."

There was a moment of silence for the all-time great prior to Sunday's game between his two teams:

Tony Clark—the executive director of the Major League Baseball Player Association—issued a statement on Brock's death, saying the legend "personified the aggressive style of play the Cardinals helped bring to our game":

Brock started his career on the Cubs, and they traded him to the rival Cardinals in his fourth season.

He then went on to become one of the best players in St. Louis history as a six-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion who was best known for his ability to steal bases with game-changing speed. He led the National League in stolen bases eight times during his career, including when he stole a stunning 118 bases in 1974.

Brock also mixed in some power, reaching double-digit home runs seven times, and finished with a batting average above .300 eight times.

In all, the legendary player finished his career with a .293/.343/.410 slash line, 3,023 hits, 149 home runs, 900 RBI, 938 steals and 1,610 runs.

He was at his best when the lights were the brightest, hitting .300 in the 1964 World Series win over the New York Yankees in the same season he was traded to St. Louis and slashing .414/.452/.655 with one home run, three RBI and seven stolen bases in the 1967 World Series win over the Boston Red Sox.

In his third trip to the World Series, Brock hit .464 with seven steals, but his team came up short in the 1968 Fall Classic against the Detroit Tigers.

Brock was forever immortalized when he was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1985.