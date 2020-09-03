Thunder's Chris Paul Slams Delay of Game in Game 7: 'S--t Don't Make No Sense'

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The officiating was a major storyline at the end of the Houston Rockets' 104-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Wednesday's Game 7 of their first-round playoff series, and Chris Paul was not happy about it.

Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks shared his response in which he called Scott Foster out by name for a delay-of-game call, accepted he will be fined as a result and said, "that s--t don't make no sense. ... We could have won the game."

There were multiple reviews down the stretch, as officials checked the clock, an out-of-bounds and whether there was an away-from-the-play foul on the final possession.

Paul also said that Foster reminded the Thunder point guard before the loss that he was on the floor for another Game 7 loss:

There is a history in place with Paul and Foster.

Foster officiated a Rockets loss to the Los Angeles Lakers when the point guard was still on Houston in February 2019. After the game, Paul said, "I met with the league with him," per Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle. "I don't know what else to do."

James Harden also called Foster "rude and arrogant" after that game and suggested "it's personal" while saying, "I don't think he should be able to officiate our games anymore, honestly."

There was surely a level of irony that Foster was on the floor for a Game 7 showdown between Paul and Harden, but the former can point to more than just the officiating when looking for a reason his team lost.

After all, the Thunder made one field goal in the final four minutes of the contest and didn't even get a shot up on the last possession of the game. Danilo Gallinari missed a free throw down two in the final seconds—that only came after the officials called an away-from-the-play foul before OKC was granted a timeout—and the Thunder then threw it away on the final inbound pass.

As a result, the Rockets will face the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the playoffs, while Paul will be left to ruminate about the officiating and what could have been Wednesday.