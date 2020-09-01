Josh Gordon's Patriots Super Bowl LIII Ring Sells for $138K at Auction

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Josh Gordon's Super Bowl LIII ring from the 2018 season was sold at auction this week.

Per Rich Mueller of Sports Collector's Daily, Gordon's ring from the New England Patriots' 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams went for $138,000.

The official listing from Heritage Auctions said the ring was in "virtually pristine condition" and was being "showcased in its original wood and glass display case and a larger presentation box crafted from a material resembling blue leather."



Gordon was traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Patriots in September 2018. The 29-year-old appeared in 11 games for New England during the season but said on Dec. 20 of that year he was stepping away from football to focus on his mental health.

The NFL announced that same day Gordon had been indefinitely suspended for violating terms of his reinstatement under the substance abuse policy.

Even though Gordon didn't appear in the Super Bowl, he was issued a ring for contributing to the team during the season.

The NFL indefinitely suspended Gordon last December for a violation of the performance enhancing drug and substance abuse policies. He split time between the Patriots and Seattle Seahawks, who claimed him off waivers in November.

The NFL has yet to rule on Gordon's application for reinstatement, which was filed in June.