Notre Dame Football Will Play Home Games in Front of 20 Percent Capacity

Notre Dame announced Monday that it will limit home-game capacity at Notre Dame Stadium to 20 percent or less during the 2020 football season as a safety precaution amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement explained any student who wants to buy a ticket will be allowed to do so, while any remaining tickets will go to faculty and staff. All those who attend must also wear masks.

"Beyond limiting the number of spectators at the game, the unique approach being taken by the University is designed to promote safety by limiting attendance to those individuals who are current members of the Notre Dame campus community," it said.

Head coach Brian Kelly expressed his excitement about the news:

