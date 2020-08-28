Chelsea Announce Signing of Thiago Silva After Leaving PSG

Francois Mori/Associated Press

Chelsea announced Friday that they have officially signed center-back Thiago Silva, whose contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired following the Ligue 1 club's defeat in the 2020 UEFA Champions League final:

Silva said the following about joining Chelsea, per the Blues' official website: "I am so happy to be joining Chelsea. I am delighted to be a part of Frank Lampard's exciting squad for next season and I'm here to challenge for honors. See you soon Chelsea fans, I look forward to playing at Stamford Bridge very soon."

Chelsea noted that Silva signed a one-year contract that includes a club option for the 2021-22 season.

The 35-year-old Silva is among the most accomplished defenders in the world.

Silva spent the past eight seasons at PSG and led them to seven Ligue 1 titles during his tenure. Silva also became the first Brazilian player to captain a squad to the Champions League final when he led PSG out against Bayern Munich.

Bayern won the title after a tightly contested 1-0 finish.

Before joining PSG, Silva played for Fluminense in Brazil and AC Milan in Italy. In 2011, he helped lead Milan to a Serie A title, and he also won the Supercoppa Italiana with the Rossoneri.

For three consecutive years from 2011-13, Silva won the Samba d'Or, which is given to the top Brazilian player playing in Europe. He has tasted international success too, winning the 2013 Confederations Cup and 2019 Copa America with Brazil.

Silva has played at a high level in Europe for over a decade, but by joining Chelsea, he will finally get his first opportunity to compete in the English Premier League.

Silva may have his work cut out for him in 2020-21 after Chelsea finished 33 points behind EPL champions Liverpool in the standings last season. However, the Blues are almost always considered one of the teams to beat and have strengthened the squad with new signings Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Ben Chilwell in the summer transfer window.