Lakers' LeBron James Reportedly 'Miffed' by Bucks' Lack of Plan for Strike

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was reportedly "miffed" by the Milwaukee Bucks' decision to skip Wednesday's playoff game against the Orlando Magic without an action plan to move forward after the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported Friday several players, including James, were frustrated with Bucks guard George Hill for suggesting the postseason should stop:

"LeBron James was one of the many players miffed with the Bucks' handling of the situation as well, sources said. To him and so many others, it put them in a no-win situation.

"His frustration with Hill and the Bucks was because the players didn't have a plan of action that would warrant players returning to play, sources said. James' mindset, sources said, was if they're refusing to play, then what's the end game and what demands must be met to continue?"

