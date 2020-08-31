How NBA Teams Can Turn Star Duos into Big 3s

1 of 5

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The payoff for taking a risk on Michael Porter Jr. in the 2018 draft is that the Denver Nuggets now have two realistic paths to adding a third star alongside Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

The first: Just wait as MPJ—a 6'10" scoring machine with Kevin Durant's high release and an inborn knack for hunting down rebounds that lead to cheap points—develops into an All-Star. Though Porter's defensive ineptitude means stardom is far from guaranteed, his offensive game, which already features get-your-own shot creation and valuable spot-up accuracy, is undeniable.

Is it really so hard to imagine MPJ becoming passable on defense in a year? That's a low bar, and if Porter clears it, Denver has its third star without surrendering anything.

The Nuggets' second option also involves Porter, but as the centerpiece in a trade for outside help.

You'd better believe there are organizations that see Porter as a No. 1 option. Remember, if he'd been healthy at draft time, he easily could have come off the board in the top three. He almost did anyway. He was the second-ranked player in his graduating high school class and stood out strongly in various pre-college tournaments.

Package him with some unwanted salary (Gary Harris and/or Will Barton), and the Nuggets have the goods to make a competitive offer for another star.

Top targets should include Victor Oladipo, Jrue Holiday and Ben Simmons (draft-pick sweeteners would be necessary here). Simmons would be the most exciting potential addition to Denver's roster, as his defensive versatility could fill the plethora of holes that opened up during the second half of the season and grew into yawning chasms in the bubble.