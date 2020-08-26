Davis Bertans Rumors: Knicks, Suns, Hawks Expected to Pursue PF in Free Agency

Nick Wass/Associated Press

While the Washington Wizards would like to re-sign Davis Bertans, they'll apparently have a lot of competition for the 27-year-old power forward.

NBC Sports Washington's Chase Hughes reported the Atlanta Hawks, New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns are expected to make a run at Bertans. Hughes described the Hawks as "shaping up to be particularly aggressive."

Bertans would improve Atlanta's floor-spacing after the team finished 16th in made three-pointers, averaging 12 per game. He's a 41.1 percent three-point shooter over four seasons and connected on a personal-best 200 long-range jumpers in 2019-20.

However, John Collins is due to hit restricted free agency in 2021, and the Hawks acquired Clint Capela ahead of the trade deadline, assuming the $51.3 million he's owed over the next three seasons.

Signing Bertans would mean potentially tying up a lot of money in the frontcourt.

The jokes would write themselves if the Knicks were to sign another power forward. For the right price, Bertans is the kind of non-superstar free agent who could help New York, though.

The same goes for the Suns. Frank Kaminsky has a team option for next year, Aron Baynes is out of contract. Baynes would fit nicely in Phoenix's frontcourt alongside Deandre Ayton.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The COVID-19 pandemic will likely have an adverse impact on the salary cap for the 2020-21 season, and teams were already taking on money for next year to leave themselves with as much wiggle room cap-wise for the 2021 free-agent class.

As a result, Bertans might have to lower whatever his initial asking price will be.

Then again, the available options for teams looking to contend will probably be limited in free agency. Many of the top players are either restricted free agents or have player options that probably look enticing because of the aforementioned financial repercussions from the pandemic.

Bertans clearly won't be commanding max-level money, but he's coming off a career year and hitting the market at a time when stretch 4s are a valuable commodity.

There might not be much of a bargain to be had when it comes to adding the Latvian sharpshooter.