Kevin Durant: Draymond Green Relationship 'Pretty Perfect' Before Altercation

The dynamic between Kevin Durant and Draymond Green is probably best remembered for the altercation during and after a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers in November 2018, but things weren't always testy between the two.

Appearing on The Corp podcast (starts at 16:10 mark) with Alex Rodriguez and Big Cat from Barstool Sports, Durant said his relationship with Green was "pretty perfect" before that game.

