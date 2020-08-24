WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 24

2 of 5

Credit: WWE

Fresh off a victory in a physical battle with Randy Orton, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre kicked off Monday’s broadcast, accompanied by impressive pyro inside the WWE Thunderdome.

McIntyre attributed his win over The Viper to being hungrier and more driven than Orton. He said he understood what it was like to experience hard times, but not Orton. He was always so coddled and protected.

The Scottish Psychopath wondered after Orton spent so much time bragging about being the best wrestler in the world, what that makes him now that he beat the third-generation star. He challenged Orton to step up for one more battle because he will do what he did not at SummerSlam: send him to Claymore Country.

McIntyre headed up the ramp and held his title high overhead, only to be attacked by Orton. A brawl spilled into the production center, where Orton delivered a sickening punt before producers and referees arrived on the scene.

A second punt left the WWE champion lying as Orton looked on, clearly proud of his actions.

Grade

C+

Analysis

This was a relatively standard victory speech from McIntyre, followed by the predictable attack by Orton.

What elevated it above the standard fare is the consecutive punts that left McIntyre stunned and his well-being in question. What if he suffered a concussion and cannot defend his title at Payback? It is a question the show will likely address and the sort of angle fans can invest in for the remainder of the show.

Kudos to McIntyre for bringing energy to his promo, even if he did try a bit too hard to put over the Thunderdome.