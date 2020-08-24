WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 24

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 24August 24, 2020
Less than 24 hours after a blockbuster SummerSlam, WWE Raw focused on setting up Payback, yet another pay-per-view extravaganza presented by the sports-entertainment empire this Sunday night.
What rivalries spilled over from The Biggest Party of the Summer, which Superstars sought to establish themselves leading into the final third of 2020 and what impact did former NXT Champion Keith Lee make in his first night with the brand?
Find out now with this recap of the August 24 episode of the flagship.
Match Card
- WWE Champion Drew McIntyre kicks off the show.
- Keith Lee makes his Raw debut.
- Mark Henry officiates an arm-wrestling contest between Apollo Crews and Bobby Lashley.
- Aleister Black returns as guest on The Kevin Owens Show.
- Ivar vs. Dolph Ziggler on Raw Underground
Conspicuous by their absence at SummerSlam, Retribution figures to make their presence felt at some point Monday night. What they have planned for the brand will indicate how significant a role they will play moving forward, or if they will ultimately go the way of the SmackDown hacker and disappear.
And who will join Ivar and Ziggler on this week's edition of Raw Underground?
Coverage begins at 8:00 PM.
Randy Orton's Retaliation on Drew McIntyre
Fresh off a victory in a physical battle with Randy Orton, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre kicked off Monday’s broadcast, accompanied by impressive pyro inside the WWE Thunderdome.
McIntyre attributed his win over The Viper to being hungrier and more driven than Orton. He said he understood what it was like to experience hard times, but not Orton. He was always so coddled and protected.
The Scottish Psychopath wondered after Orton spent so much time bragging about being the best wrestler in the world, what that makes him now that he beat the third-generation star. He challenged Orton to step up for one more battle because he will do what he did not at SummerSlam: send him to Claymore Country.
McIntyre headed up the ramp and held his title high overhead, only to be attacked by Orton. A brawl spilled into the production center, where Orton delivered a sickening punt before producers and referees arrived on the scene.
A second punt left the WWE champion lying as Orton looked on, clearly proud of his actions.
Grade
C+
Analysis
This was a relatively standard victory speech from McIntyre, followed by the predictable attack by Orton.
What elevated it above the standard fare is the consecutive punts that left McIntyre stunned and his well-being in question. What if he suffered a concussion and cannot defend his title at Payback? It is a question the show will likely address and the sort of angle fans can invest in for the remainder of the show.
Kudos to McIntyre for bringing energy to his promo, even if he did try a bit too hard to put over the Thunderdome.
Shayna Baszler vs. Bayley
A despondent SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley, joined by tag team championship partner Sasha Banks, made her way to the ring for a showdown with “The Queen of Spades,” Shayna Baszler. The Role Model’s match comes one night after she failed to help The Boss defeat Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship.
Before the match between Bayley and Baszler could get started, the newly reinstated Nia Jax made her presence felt, just moments after engaging the latter in some trash-talking backstage.
Baszler repeatedly outwrestled Bayley, only for Banks to provide a distraction that allowed the blue brand’s top female competitor to seize control of the match.
Nia Jax eventually got involved, targeting Baszler and drawing a disqualification. The Irresistible Force dropped Baszler with a hard right hand but quickly turned her attention to Bayley and Banks. The Golden Role Models quickly found themselves high-tailing it up the ramp as Jax and Baszler presented a united front.
Result
Baszler defeated Bayley via disqualification
Grade
C
Analysis
They’re totally doing the “wacky tag team partners who hate each other” trope, aren’t they?
Baszler and Jax started the night by trading barbs and by the time this segment ended, they stopped beating each other up and focused their energy on Bayley and Banks. It stinks of rushed booking and one of the most tired storylines in wrestling.
That fans don’t have a real reason to care or want to see Baszler and Jax dethrone the heels, makes the decision that much more questionable.
Aleister Black Joins The Kevin Owens Show
Aleister Black returned to Raw as the special guest on this week’s Kevin Owens Show.
Black ordered the footage of his attack at the hands of Murphy and Seth Rollins aired. Owens attempted to reason with him, explaining that Rollins has a history of manipulating his rivals with mind games.
Before Owens could continue, Black feigned a dizzy spell of some sort, then blasted him with a big back elbow. He finished him off with Black Mass before stomping off, his motivations unknown to the commentary team and the WWE Universe.
Grade
B
Analysis
The traumatic experience that was Black’s eye injury at the hands of Murphy causing him to take on a darker, more sinister persona is a storyline development to get behind.
Black has been missing that edge he had in NXT and if that means he has to turn heel to discover it, then so be it.
And Owens is absolutely the right first opponent for him. He is likable, established and beating him would mean something for Black.
A solid start to what is, hopefully, the star-making program Black has earned.
Fatal 4-Way Match for the 24/7 Championship
24/7 Champion Shelton Benjamin defended his title in a Fatal 4-Way Match against Cedric Alexander, Akira Tozawa and R-Truth in the night’s next match.
A spirited back and forth quickly and suddenly broke down into a melee that saw Tozawa’s ninjas interfere and the former cruiserweight champion pick up the win and title with a sunset flip on Truth.
Benjamin retaliated, beating the ninjas down as the new champion high-tailed it out of the arena.
Result
Tozawa defeated Truth, Benjamin and Alexander to win the title
Grade
D
Analysis
Why are we still doing this?
The title is traded back and forth between the same handful of guys on a weekly basis, with nothing in the way of storyline development or character evolution. It exists solely to get the guys on television, to remind fans that the title is a thing and to spotlight the great Truth.
Beyond that, the show could easily lose this whole ordeal and not miss a beat.