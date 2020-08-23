Cowboys Rumors: Earl Thomas Trade Hasn't Been Discussed Amid Ravens Drama

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly haven't looked into a potential trade for Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas, who was sent home from practice Friday after an altercation with teammate Chuck Clark.

A Cowboys source told the NFL Network's Jane Slater they "haven't even discussed it."

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh discussed the confrontation between the safeties:

"It just lasted longer than it needed to for me. You're going to have these things in training camp. I think you're going to have tempers flare, sure. It happens every training camp, especially right about now, probably. But I don't like them when they extend like that and eat into our reps, and we're going to have to find out why and make sure that doesn't happen. We need to keep our eye on the prize, which is preparing for the Browns."

Thomas remained away from the team facility Saturday, while Clark returned to practice.

CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported the Ravens' Leadership Council informed the front office it didn't want Thomas on the team any longer:

If the "conduct detrimental to the team" clause doesn't apply, there will be serious salary-cap complications from trying to move on from the seven-time Pro Bowl selection.

Thomas is set to enter the second season of a four-year, $55 million contract. A trade would leave $5 million in dead cap space this year and $10 million in 2021, per Spotrac. A release is more costly, leaving $15 million in dead cap space for 2020 and $10 million more next year.

The Cowboys have always been one of the first teams mentioned when a high-profile safety became available in recent years. They were the most discussed team surrounding Jamal Adams before he was traded from the New York Jets to the Seattle Seahawks in July.

Thomas' potential connection goes deeper since he grew up in Texas and enjoyed a standout collegiate career at the University of Texas.

It doesn't sound like Dallas is eyeing that type of major splash before the 2020 season, though.