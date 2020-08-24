Ranking the Top Heisman Candidates for the 2020 CFB Season

0 of 8

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

All-American quarterback Trevor Lawrence is set to enter the 2020 college football season as the Heisman Trophy favorite.

Even before any changes to the fall season, Lawrence would've been a deserving front-runner. Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields had a terrific argument, but they—at the very worst—stood out as the most popular preseason Heisman picks.

However, now that the Big Ten and Pac-12 won't be taking the field, the pool of candidates is effectively trimmed to players only in the ACC, Big 12 and SEC.

College football's most prestigious award is typically given to a quarterback or running back on a successful power-conference team. That trend—which has lasted more than two decades and is unlikely to change in 2020—shaped the list.

The order is strictly an overview of players most likely to win the Heisman, not necessarily a projected order of finish.