LeBron James Addresses Donald Trump's Call to Boycott Akron-Based Goodyear

Kim Klement/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James praised the contributions of Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company after it was targeted in a tweet by President Donald Trump.

Following the Lakers' 111-88 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, James spoke about Goodyear and how it reflects his hometown of Akron, Ohio, per the Washington Post's Ben Golliver:

Trump called upon his supporters to boycott Goodyear on Wednesday, citing the company's supposed ban on employees wearing the "Make America Great Again" hats that have become a staple of his presidency:

Shawn Wheat of WIBW in Topeka, Kansas, reported on an image purportedly from a Goodyear plant that outlined approved and prohibited political messaging for employees to display at work. The company issued a statement addressing the matter:

James has been an outspoken critic of Trump, famously calling him a "bum" when the president rescinded an invitation to the Golden State Warriors to commemorate their NBA championship in 2017.

The four-time MVP told reporters earlier this month he "really [doesn't] think the basketball community are sad about losing his viewership" when Trump said seeing NBA players kneeling during the national anthem made him turn off NBA games.

On Tuesday, James was among the Lakers players who wore modified red "MAGA" hats that had crossed out part of the message to instead read, "Make America Arrest The Cops Who Killed Breonna Taylor."