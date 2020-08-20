Former WWE, WCW Star Marcus Bagwell Hospitalized After Car Crash

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Former WCW and WWE star Marcus "Buff" Bagwell was hospitalized Sunday following his involvement in an car crash.

According to the report filed by the Cobb County Police Department in Georgia, Bagwell lost control of his Chevrolet Tahoe while negotiating a turn. Bagwell then cross a median, hit a metal fence and finally collided with a free-standing bathroom at the Cobb County Transit bus station.

Bagwell was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, and it is suspected that he was impaired by prescription medication at the time of the crash.

The 50-year-old Bagwell competed for WCW and WWE from 1991 to 2001. He was known as Marcus Alexander Bagwell early in his career, but eventually developed the Buff Bagwell persona.

Bagwell was a cocky and confident heel who was obsessed with his physique and good looks. He was a five-time tag team champion in WCW and is perhaps best known for being part of the nWo.

When WWE purchased WCW in 2001, Bagwell made the leap Vince McMahon's company. He faced Booker T for the WCW Championship on the July 2 episode of Raw that year, but that turned out to be his only televised match with the company before he was later released.

Bagwell made sporadic appearances for TNA and on the independent scene, but he never returned to the spotlight following his WWE release.

Bagwell was previously involved in a serious car crash in 2012 after telling his wife that he was about to suffer a seizure while at the wheel.