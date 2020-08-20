EPL Schedule 2020-21: Official List of Fixtures for New Premier League Season

Paul Ellis/Associated Press

The English Premier League released its schedule for the 2020-21 season Thursday on the heels of Liverpool's first league title since 1989-90.

Liverpool's defense of the trophy will begin Sept. 12 when they host Leeds United, who won the EFL Championship last season and earned promotion to the EPL.

Here is a full rundown of the fixtures for the 2020-21 EPL season, courtesy of ESPN:

Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020

Burnley P-P Manchester United*

Crystal Palace vs. Southampton

Fulham vs. Arsenal

Liverpool vs. Leeds United

Manchester City P-P Aston Villa*

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton

West Bromwich Albion vs. Leicester City

West Ham United vs. Newcastle United

*Games to be rearranged following clubs' participation in UCL/UEL in August

Monday, Sept. 14, 2020

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Chelsea

Sheffield United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020

Arsenal vs. West Ham United

Aston Villa vs. Sheffield United

Chelsea vs. Liverpool

Everton vs. West Bromwich Albion

Leeds United vs. Fulham

Leicester City vs. Burnley

Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace

Newcastle United vs. Brighton

Southampton vs. Tottenham Hotspur*

Wolverhampton vs. Manchester City

*Game will be moved back because of club's participation in Europa League qualifying

Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020

Brighton vs. Manchester United

Burnley vs. Southampton

Crystal Palace vs. Everton

Fulham vs. Aston Villa

Liverpool vs. Arsenal

Manchester City vs. Leicester City

Sheffield United vs. Leeds United

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle United*

West Bromwich Albion vs. Chelsea

West Ham United vs. Wolverhampton

*Game may be moved back because of club's participation in Europa League qualifying

Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020

Arsenal vs. Sheffield United

Aston Villa vs. Liverpool

Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace

Everton vs. Brighton

Leeds United vs. Manchester City

Leicester City vs. West Ham United

Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur*

Newcastle United vs. Burnley

Southampton vs. West Bromwich Albion

Wolverhampton vs. Fulham

*Game may be moved back because of club's participation in Europa League qualifying

Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020

Chelsea vs. Southampton

Crystal Palace vs. Brighton

Everton vs. Liverpool

Leeds United vs. Wolverhampton

Leicester City vs. Aston Villa

Manchester City vs. Arsenal

Newcastle United vs. Manchester United

Sheffield United vs. Fulham

Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Ham United

West Bromwich Albion vs. Burnley

Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020

Arsenal vs. Leicester City*

Aston Villa vs. Leeds United

Brighton vs. West Bromwich Albion

Burnley vs. Tottenham Hotspur**

Fulham vs. Crystal Palace

Liverpool vs. Sheffield United

Manchester United vs. Chelsea

Southampton vs. Everton

West Ham United vs. Manchester City

Wolverhampton vs. Newcastle United

*Game will be moved back because of club's participation in the Europa League group stage

**Game may be moved back because of club's possible participation in Europa League group stage

Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020

Aston Villa vs. Southampton

Burnley vs. Chelsea

Fulham vs. West Bromwich Albion

Leeds United vs. Leicester City*

Liverpool vs. West Ham United

Manchester United vs. Arsenal*

Newcastle United vs. Everton

Sheffield United vs. Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brighton**

Wolverhampton vs. Crystal Palace

*Game will be moved back because of club's participation in the Europa League group stage

**Game may be moved back because of club's possible participation in Europa League group stage

Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020

Arsenal vs. Aston Villa*

Brighton vs. Burnley

Chelsea vs. Sheffield United

Crystal Palace vs. Leeds United

Everton vs. Manchester United

Leicester City vs. Wolverhampton*

Manchester City vs. Liverpool

Southampton vs. Newcastle United

West Bromwich Albion vs. Tottenham Hotspur**

West Ham United vs. Fulham

*Game will be moved back because of club's participation in the Europa League group stage

**Game may be moved back because of club's possible participation in Europa League group stage

Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020

Aston Villa vs. Brighton

Burnley vs. Crystal Palace

Fulham vs. Everton

Leeds United vs. Arsenal

Liverpool vs. Leicester City

Manchester United vs. West Bromwich Albion

Newcastle United vs. Chelsea

Sheffield United vs. West Ham United

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City

Wolverhampton vs. Southampton

Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020

Arsenal vs. Wolverhampton*

Brighton vs. Liverpool

Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur**

Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle United

Everton vs. Leeds United

Leicester City vs. Fulham*

Manchester City vs. Burnley

Southampton vs. Manchester United

West Bromwich Albion vs. Sheffield United

West Ham United vs. Aston Villa

*Game will be moved back because of club's participation in the Europa League group stage

**Game may be moved back because of club's possible participation in Europa League group stage

Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020

Aston Villa vs. Newcastle United

Brighton vs. Southampton

Burnley vs. Everton

Chelsea vs. Leeds United

Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton

Manchester City vs. Fulham

Sheffield United vs. Leicester City*

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal*

West Bromwich Albion vs. Crystal Palace

West Ham United vs. Manchester United

*Game will be moved because of club's participation in the Europa League group stage

Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020

Arsenal vs. Burnley*

Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham Hotspur**

Everton vs. Chelsea

Fulham vs. Liverpool

Leeds United vs. West Ham United

Leicester City vs. Brighton*

Manchester United vs. Manchester City

Newcastle United vs. West Bromwich Albion

Southampton vs. Sheffield United

Wolverhampton vs. Aston Villa

*Game will be moved back because of club's participation in the Europa League group stage

**Game may be moved back because of club's possible participation in Europa League group stage

Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020

Arsenal vs. Southampton

Aston Villa vs. Burnley

Fulham vs. Brighton

Leeds United vs. Newcastle United

Leicester City vs. Everton

Sheffield United vs. Manchester United

West Ham United vs. Crystal Palace

Wolverhampton vs. Chelsea

Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020

Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City vs. West Bromwich Albion

Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020

Brighton vs. Sheffield United

Burnley vs. Wolverhampton

Chelsea vs. West Ham United

Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool

Everton vs. Arsenal

Manchester United vs. Leeds United

Newcastle United vs. Fulham

Southampton vs. Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leicester City

West Bromwich Albion vs. Aston Villa

Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020

Arsenal vs. Chelsea

Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace

Fulham vs. Southampton

Leeds United vs. Burnley

Leicester City vs. Manchester United

Liverpool vs. West Bromwich Albion

Manchester City vs. Newcastle United

Sheffield United vs. Everton

West Ham United vs. Brighton

Wolverhampton vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Monday, Dec. 28, 2020

Brighton vs. Arsenal

Burnley vs. Sheffield United

Chelsea vs. Aston Villa

Crystal Palace vs. Leicester City

Everton vs. Manchester City

Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton

Newcastle United vs. Liverpool

Southampton vs. West Ham United

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Fulham

West Bromwich Albion vs. Leeds United

Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021

Brighton vs. Wolverhampton

Burnley vs. Fulham

Chelsea vs. Manchester City

Crystal Palace vs. Sheffield United

Everton vs. West Ham United

Manchester United vs. Aston Villa

Newcastle United vs. Leicester City

Southampton vs. Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leeds United

West Bromwich Albion vs. Arsenal

Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021

Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace

Aston Villa vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Fulham vs. Manchester United

Leeds United vs. Southampton

Leicester City vs. Chelsea

Sheffield United vs. Newcastle United

West Ham United vs. West Bromwich Albion

Wolverhampton vs. Everton

Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021

Liverpool vs. Burnley

Manchester City vs. Brighton

Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021

Arsenal vs. Newcastle United

Aston Villa vs. Everton

Fulham vs. Chelsea

Leeds United vs. Brighton

Leicester City vs. Southampton

Liverpool vs. Manchester United

Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace

Sheffield United vs. Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham United vs. Burnley

Wolverhampton vs. West Bromwich Albion

Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021

Brighton vs. Fulham

Burnley vs. Aston Villa

Everton vs. Leicester City

Manchester United vs. Sheffield United

West Bromwich Albion vs. Manchester City

Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021

Chelsea vs. Wolverhampton

Crystal Palace vs. West Ham United

Newcastle United vs. Leeds United

Southampton vs. Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool

Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021

Arsenal vs. Manchester United

Brighton vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea vs. Burnley

Crystal Palace vs. Wolverhampton

Everton vs. Newcastle United

Leicester City vs. Leeds United

Manchester City vs. Sheffield United

Southampton vs. Aston Villa

West Bromwich Albion vs. Fulham

West Ham United vs. Liverpool

Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021

Aston Villa vs. West Ham United

Burnley vs. Manchester City

Fulham vs. Leicester City

Leeds United vs. Everton

Manchester United vs. Southampton

Sheffield United vs. West Bromwich Albion

Wolverhampton vs. Arsenal

Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021

Liverpool vs. Brighton

Newcastle United vs. Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea

Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021

Aston Villa vs. Arsenal

Burnley vs. Brighton

Fulham vs. West Ham United

Leeds United vs. Crystal Palace

Liverpool vs. Manchester City

Manchester United vs. Everton

Newcastle United vs. Southampton

Sheffield United vs. Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Bromwich Albion

Wolverhampton vs. Leicester City

Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021

Arsenal vs. Leeds United

Brighton vs. Aston Villa

Chelsea vs. Newcastle United

Crystal Palace vs. Burnley

Everton vs. Fulham

Leicester City vs. Liverpool

Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Southampton vs. Wolverhampton

West Bromwich Albion vs. Manchester United

West Ham United vs. Sheffield United

Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021

Arsenal vs. Manchester City

Aston Villa vs. Leicester City

Brighton vs. Crystal Palace

Burnley vs. West Bromwich Albion

Fulham vs. Sheffield United

Liverpool vs. Everton

Manchester United vs. Newcastle United

Southampton vs. Chelsea

West Ham United vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Wolverhampton vs. Leeds United

Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021

Chelsea vs. Manchester United

Crystal Palace vs. Fulham

Everton vs. Southampton

Leeds United vs. Aston Villa

Leicester City vs. Arsenal

Manchester City vs. West Ham United

Newcastle United vs. Wolverhampton

Sheffield United vs. Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Burnley

West Bromwich Albion vs. Brighton

Saturday, March 6, 2021

Aston Villa vs. Wolverhampton

Brighton vs. Leicester City

Burnley vs. Arsenal

Chelsea vs. Everton

Liverpool vs. Fulham

Manchester City vs. Manchester United

Sheffield United vs. Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Crystal Palace

West Bromwich Albion vs. Newcastle United

West Ham United vs. Leeds United

Saturday, March 13, 2021

Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Crystal Palace vs. West Bromwich Albion

Everton vs. Burnley

Fulham vs. Manchester City

Leeds United vs. Chelsea

Leicester City vs. Sheffield United

Manchester United vs. West Ham United

Newcastle United vs. Aston Villa

Southampton vs. Brighton

Wolverhampton vs. Liverpool

Saturday, March 20, 2021

Brighton vs. Newcastle United

Burnley vs. Leicester City

Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United

Fulham vs. Leeds United

Liverpool vs. Chelsea

Manchester City vs. Wolverhampton

Sheffield United vs. Aston Villa

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Southampton

West Bromwich Albion vs. Everton

West Ham United vs. Arsenal

Saturday, April 3, 2021

Arsenal vs. Liverpool

Aston Villa vs. Fulham

Chelsea vs. West Bromwich Albion

Everton vs. Crystal Palace

Leeds United vs. Sheffield United

Leicester City vs. Manchester City

Manchester United vs. Brighton

Newcastle United vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Southampton vs. Burnley

Wolverhampton vs. West Ham United

Saturday, April 10, 2021

Brighton vs. Everton

Burnley vs. Newcastle United

Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea

Fulham vs. Wolverhampton

Liverpool vs. Aston Villa

Manchester City vs. Leeds United

Sheffield United vs. Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United

West Bromwich Albion vs. Southampton

West Ham United vs. Leicester City

Saturday, April 17, 2021

Arsenal vs. Fulham

Aston Villa vs. Manchester City

Chelsea vs. Brighton

Everton vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Leeds United vs. Liverpool

Leicester City vs. West Bromwich Albion

Manchester United vs. Burnley

Newcastle United vs. West Ham United

Southampton vs. Crystal Palace

Wolverhampton vs. Sheffield United

Saturday, April 24, 2021

Arsenal vs. Everton

Aston Villa vs. West Bromwich Albion

Fulham vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Leeds United vs. Manchester United

Leicester City vs. Crystal Palace

Liverpool vs. Newcastle United

Manchester City vs. Southampton

Sheffield United vs. Brighton

West Ham United vs. Chelsea

Wolverhampton vs. Burnley

Saturday, May 1, 2021

Brighton vs. Leeds United

Burnley vs. West Ham United

Chelsea vs. Fulham

Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City

Everton vs. Aston Villa

Manchester United vs. Liverpool

Newcastle United vs. Arsenal

Southampton vs. Leicester City

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Sheffield United

West Bromwich Albion vs. Wolverhampton

Saturday, May 8, 2021

Arsenal vs. West Bromwich Albion

Aston Villa vs. Manchester United

Fulham vs. Burnley

Leeds United vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Leicester City vs. Newcastle United

Liverpool vs. Southampton

Manchester City vs. Chelsea

Sheffield United vs. Crystal Palace

West Ham United vs. Everton

Wolverhampton vs. Brighton

Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Brighton vs. West Ham United

Burnley vs. Leeds United

Everton vs. Sheffield United

Manchester United vs. Leicester City

West Bromwich Albion vs. Liverpool

Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Chelsea vs. Arsenal

Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa

Newcastle United vs. Manchester City

Southampton vs. Fulham

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wolverhampton

Saturday, May 15, 2021

Brighton vs. Manchester City

Burnley vs. Liverpool

Chelsea vs. Leicester City

Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal

Everton vs. Wolverhampton

Manchester United vs. Fulham

Newcastle United vs. Sheffield United

Southampton vs. Leeds United

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa

West Bromwich Albion vs. West Ham United

Sunday, May 23, 2021

Arsenal vs. Brighton

Aston Villa vs. Chelsea

Fulham vs. Newcastle United

Leeds United vs. West Bromwich Albion

Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace

Manchester City vs. Everton

Sheffield United vs. Burnley

West Ham United vs. Southampton

Wolverhampton vs. Manchester United

While Liverpool will be heavy favorites in their opening match of the season, their first major test will come on Sept. 19 when they face Chelsea away from home.

Other notable fixtures early in the season include Liverpool vs. Arsenal (Sept. 26), Manchester City vs. Arsenal (Oct. 17), Manchester United vs. Chelsea (Oct. 24) and Manchester United vs. Arsenal (Oct. 31).

Liverpool's championship defense after losing just three matches last season will be the biggest storyline, but Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea will try to apply some pressure on the title holders after they finished second through fourth last season, respectively.

Leicester City, who shockingly won the Premier League title in 2015-16, returned to contention last season with a fifth-place finish and will look to improve upon that in 2020-21.

The biggest disappointment of the 2019-20 campaign was Arsenal, as their eighth-place finish was their worst since 1994-95. Mikel Arteta was appointed manager following the sacking of Unai Emery midway through last season, and results and performances began to improve. Gunners fans will be hoping for more of the same as they look to return to the Champions League for the first time since 2016-17.

There will also be plenty of focus on Leeds United, West Bromwich Albion and Fulham, who have all been promoted to the EPL.