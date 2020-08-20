EPL Schedule 2020-21: Official List of Fixtures for New Premier League Season

EPL Schedule 2020-21: Official List of Fixtures for New Premier League SeasonAugust 20, 2020
The English Premier League released its schedule for the 2020-21 season Thursday on the heels of Liverpool's first league title since 1989-90.
Liverpool's defense of the trophy will begin Sept. 12 when they host Leeds United, who won the EFL Championship last season and earned promotion to the EPL.
Here is a full rundown of the fixtures for the 2020-21 EPL season, courtesy of ESPN:
Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020
Burnley P-P Manchester United*
Crystal Palace vs. Southampton
Fulham vs. Arsenal
Liverpool vs. Leeds United
Manchester City P-P Aston Villa*
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton
West Bromwich Albion vs. Leicester City
West Ham United vs. Newcastle United
*Games to be rearranged following clubs' participation in UCL/UEL in August
Monday, Sept. 14, 2020
Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Chelsea
Sheffield United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers
Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020
Arsenal vs. West Ham United
Aston Villa vs. Sheffield United
Chelsea vs. Liverpool
Everton vs. West Bromwich Albion
Leeds United vs. Fulham
Leicester City vs. Burnley
Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace
Newcastle United vs. Brighton
Southampton vs. Tottenham Hotspur*
Wolverhampton vs. Manchester City
*Game will be moved back because of club's participation in Europa League qualifying
Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020
Brighton vs. Manchester United
Burnley vs. Southampton
Crystal Palace vs. Everton
Fulham vs. Aston Villa
Liverpool vs. Arsenal
Manchester City vs. Leicester City
Sheffield United vs. Leeds United
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle United*
West Bromwich Albion vs. Chelsea
West Ham United vs. Wolverhampton
*Game may be moved back because of club's participation in Europa League qualifying
Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020
Arsenal vs. Sheffield United
Aston Villa vs. Liverpool
Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace
Everton vs. Brighton
Leeds United vs. Manchester City
Leicester City vs. West Ham United
Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur*
Newcastle United vs. Burnley
Southampton vs. West Bromwich Albion
Wolverhampton vs. Fulham
*Game may be moved back because of club's participation in Europa League qualifying
Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020
Chelsea vs. Southampton
Crystal Palace vs. Brighton
Everton vs. Liverpool
Leeds United vs. Wolverhampton
Leicester City vs. Aston Villa
Manchester City vs. Arsenal
Newcastle United vs. Manchester United
Sheffield United vs. Fulham
Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Ham United
West Bromwich Albion vs. Burnley
Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020
Arsenal vs. Leicester City*
Aston Villa vs. Leeds United
Brighton vs. West Bromwich Albion
Burnley vs. Tottenham Hotspur**
Fulham vs. Crystal Palace
Liverpool vs. Sheffield United
Manchester United vs. Chelsea
Southampton vs. Everton
West Ham United vs. Manchester City
Wolverhampton vs. Newcastle United
*Game will be moved back because of club's participation in the Europa League group stage
**Game may be moved back because of club's possible participation in Europa League group stage
Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020
Aston Villa vs. Southampton
Burnley vs. Chelsea
Fulham vs. West Bromwich Albion
Leeds United vs. Leicester City*
Liverpool vs. West Ham United
Manchester United vs. Arsenal*
Newcastle United vs. Everton
Sheffield United vs. Manchester City
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brighton**
Wolverhampton vs. Crystal Palace
*Game will be moved back because of club's participation in the Europa League group stage
**Game may be moved back because of club's possible participation in Europa League group stage
Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020
Arsenal vs. Aston Villa*
Brighton vs. Burnley
Chelsea vs. Sheffield United
Crystal Palace vs. Leeds United
Everton vs. Manchester United
Leicester City vs. Wolverhampton*
Manchester City vs. Liverpool
Southampton vs. Newcastle United
West Bromwich Albion vs. Tottenham Hotspur**
West Ham United vs. Fulham
*Game will be moved back because of club's participation in the Europa League group stage
**Game may be moved back because of club's possible participation in Europa League group stage
Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020
Aston Villa vs. Brighton
Burnley vs. Crystal Palace
Fulham vs. Everton
Leeds United vs. Arsenal
Liverpool vs. Leicester City
Manchester United vs. West Bromwich Albion
Newcastle United vs. Chelsea
Sheffield United vs. West Ham United
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City
Wolverhampton vs. Southampton
Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020
Arsenal vs. Wolverhampton*
Brighton vs. Liverpool
Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur**
Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle United
Everton vs. Leeds United
Leicester City vs. Fulham*
Manchester City vs. Burnley
Southampton vs. Manchester United
West Bromwich Albion vs. Sheffield United
West Ham United vs. Aston Villa
*Game will be moved back because of club's participation in the Europa League group stage
**Game may be moved back because of club's possible participation in Europa League group stage
Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020
Aston Villa vs. Newcastle United
Brighton vs. Southampton
Burnley vs. Everton
Chelsea vs. Leeds United
Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton
Manchester City vs. Fulham
Sheffield United vs. Leicester City*
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal*
West Bromwich Albion vs. Crystal Palace
West Ham United vs. Manchester United
*Game will be moved because of club's participation in the Europa League group stage
Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020
Arsenal vs. Burnley*
Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham Hotspur**
Everton vs. Chelsea
Fulham vs. Liverpool
Leeds United vs. West Ham United
Leicester City vs. Brighton*
Manchester United vs. Manchester City
Newcastle United vs. West Bromwich Albion
Southampton vs. Sheffield United
Wolverhampton vs. Aston Villa
*Game will be moved back because of club's participation in the Europa League group stage
**Game may be moved back because of club's possible participation in Europa League group stage
Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020
Arsenal vs. Southampton
Aston Villa vs. Burnley
Fulham vs. Brighton
Leeds United vs. Newcastle United
Leicester City vs. Everton
Sheffield United vs. Manchester United
West Ham United vs. Crystal Palace
Wolverhampton vs. Chelsea
Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020
Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester City vs. West Bromwich Albion
Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020
Brighton vs. Sheffield United
Burnley vs. Wolverhampton
Chelsea vs. West Ham United
Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool
Everton vs. Arsenal
Manchester United vs. Leeds United
Newcastle United vs. Fulham
Southampton vs. Manchester City
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leicester City
West Bromwich Albion vs. Aston Villa
Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020
Arsenal vs. Chelsea
Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace
Fulham vs. Southampton
Leeds United vs. Burnley
Leicester City vs. Manchester United
Liverpool vs. West Bromwich Albion
Manchester City vs. Newcastle United
Sheffield United vs. Everton
West Ham United vs. Brighton
Wolverhampton vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Monday, Dec. 28, 2020
Brighton vs. Arsenal
Burnley vs. Sheffield United
Chelsea vs. Aston Villa
Crystal Palace vs. Leicester City
Everton vs. Manchester City
Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton
Newcastle United vs. Liverpool
Southampton vs. West Ham United
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Fulham
West Bromwich Albion vs. Leeds United
Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021
Brighton vs. Wolverhampton
Burnley vs. Fulham
Chelsea vs. Manchester City
Crystal Palace vs. Sheffield United
Everton vs. West Ham United
Manchester United vs. Aston Villa
Newcastle United vs. Leicester City
Southampton vs. Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leeds United
West Bromwich Albion vs. Arsenal
Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021
Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace
Aston Villa vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Fulham vs. Manchester United
Leeds United vs. Southampton
Leicester City vs. Chelsea
Sheffield United vs. Newcastle United
West Ham United vs. West Bromwich Albion
Wolverhampton vs. Everton
Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021
Liverpool vs. Burnley
Manchester City vs. Brighton
Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021
Arsenal vs. Newcastle United
Aston Villa vs. Everton
Fulham vs. Chelsea
Leeds United vs. Brighton
Leicester City vs. Southampton
Liverpool vs. Manchester United
Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace
Sheffield United vs. Tottenham Hotspur
West Ham United vs. Burnley
Wolverhampton vs. West Bromwich Albion
Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021
Brighton vs. Fulham
Burnley vs. Aston Villa
Everton vs. Leicester City
Manchester United vs. Sheffield United
West Bromwich Albion vs. Manchester City
Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021
Chelsea vs. Wolverhampton
Crystal Palace vs. West Ham United
Newcastle United vs. Leeds United
Southampton vs. Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool
Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021
Arsenal vs. Manchester United
Brighton vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea vs. Burnley
Crystal Palace vs. Wolverhampton
Everton vs. Newcastle United
Leicester City vs. Leeds United
Manchester City vs. Sheffield United
Southampton vs. Aston Villa
West Bromwich Albion vs. Fulham
West Ham United vs. Liverpool
Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021
Aston Villa vs. West Ham United
Burnley vs. Manchester City
Fulham vs. Leicester City
Leeds United vs. Everton
Manchester United vs. Southampton
Sheffield United vs. West Bromwich Albion
Wolverhampton vs. Arsenal
Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021
Liverpool vs. Brighton
Newcastle United vs. Crystal Palace
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea
Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021
Aston Villa vs. Arsenal
Burnley vs. Brighton
Fulham vs. West Ham United
Leeds United vs. Crystal Palace
Liverpool vs. Manchester City
Manchester United vs. Everton
Newcastle United vs. Southampton
Sheffield United vs. Chelsea
Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Bromwich Albion
Wolverhampton vs. Leicester City
Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021
Arsenal vs. Leeds United
Brighton vs. Aston Villa
Chelsea vs. Newcastle United
Crystal Palace vs. Burnley
Everton vs. Fulham
Leicester City vs. Liverpool
Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Southampton vs. Wolverhampton
West Bromwich Albion vs. Manchester United
West Ham United vs. Sheffield United
Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021
Arsenal vs. Manchester City
Aston Villa vs. Leicester City
Brighton vs. Crystal Palace
Burnley vs. West Bromwich Albion
Fulham vs. Sheffield United
Liverpool vs. Everton
Manchester United vs. Newcastle United
Southampton vs. Chelsea
West Ham United vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Wolverhampton vs. Leeds United
Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021
Chelsea vs. Manchester United
Crystal Palace vs. Fulham
Everton vs. Southampton
Leeds United vs. Aston Villa
Leicester City vs. Arsenal
Manchester City vs. West Ham United
Newcastle United vs. Wolverhampton
Sheffield United vs. Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Burnley
West Bromwich Albion vs. Brighton
Saturday, March 6, 2021
Aston Villa vs. Wolverhampton
Brighton vs. Leicester City
Burnley vs. Arsenal
Chelsea vs. Everton
Liverpool vs. Fulham
Manchester City vs. Manchester United
Sheffield United vs. Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Crystal Palace
West Bromwich Albion vs. Newcastle United
West Ham United vs. Leeds United
Saturday, March 13, 2021
Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Crystal Palace vs. West Bromwich Albion
Everton vs. Burnley
Fulham vs. Manchester City
Leeds United vs. Chelsea
Leicester City vs. Sheffield United
Manchester United vs. West Ham United
Newcastle United vs. Aston Villa
Southampton vs. Brighton
Wolverhampton vs. Liverpool
Saturday, March 20, 2021
Brighton vs. Newcastle United
Burnley vs. Leicester City
Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United
Fulham vs. Leeds United
Liverpool vs. Chelsea
Manchester City vs. Wolverhampton
Sheffield United vs. Aston Villa
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Southampton
West Bromwich Albion vs. Everton
West Ham United vs. Arsenal
Saturday, April 3, 2021
Arsenal vs. Liverpool
Aston Villa vs. Fulham
Chelsea vs. West Bromwich Albion
Everton vs. Crystal Palace
Leeds United vs. Sheffield United
Leicester City vs. Manchester City
Manchester United vs. Brighton
Newcastle United vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Southampton vs. Burnley
Wolverhampton vs. West Ham United
Saturday, April 10, 2021
Brighton vs. Everton
Burnley vs. Newcastle United
Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea
Fulham vs. Wolverhampton
Liverpool vs. Aston Villa
Manchester City vs. Leeds United
Sheffield United vs. Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United
West Bromwich Albion vs. Southampton
West Ham United vs. Leicester City
Saturday, April 17, 2021
Arsenal vs. Fulham
Aston Villa vs. Manchester City
Chelsea vs. Brighton
Everton vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Leeds United vs. Liverpool
Leicester City vs. West Bromwich Albion
Manchester United vs. Burnley
Newcastle United vs. West Ham United
Southampton vs. Crystal Palace
Wolverhampton vs. Sheffield United
Saturday, April 24, 2021
Arsenal vs. Everton
Aston Villa vs. West Bromwich Albion
Fulham vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Leeds United vs. Manchester United
Leicester City vs. Crystal Palace
Liverpool vs. Newcastle United
Manchester City vs. Southampton
Sheffield United vs. Brighton
West Ham United vs. Chelsea
Wolverhampton vs. Burnley
Saturday, May 1, 2021
Brighton vs. Leeds United
Burnley vs. West Ham United
Chelsea vs. Fulham
Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City
Everton vs. Aston Villa
Manchester United vs. Liverpool
Newcastle United vs. Arsenal
Southampton vs. Leicester City
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Sheffield United
West Bromwich Albion vs. Wolverhampton
Saturday, May 8, 2021
Arsenal vs. West Bromwich Albion
Aston Villa vs. Manchester United
Fulham vs. Burnley
Leeds United vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Leicester City vs. Newcastle United
Liverpool vs. Southampton
Manchester City vs. Chelsea
Sheffield United vs. Crystal Palace
West Ham United vs. Everton
Wolverhampton vs. Brighton
Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Brighton vs. West Ham United
Burnley vs. Leeds United
Everton vs. Sheffield United
Manchester United vs. Leicester City
West Bromwich Albion vs. Liverpool
Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Chelsea vs. Arsenal
Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa
Newcastle United vs. Manchester City
Southampton vs. Fulham
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wolverhampton
Saturday, May 15, 2021
Brighton vs. Manchester City
Burnley vs. Liverpool
Chelsea vs. Leicester City
Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal
Everton vs. Wolverhampton
Manchester United vs. Fulham
Newcastle United vs. Sheffield United
Southampton vs. Leeds United
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa
West Bromwich Albion vs. West Ham United
Sunday, May 23, 2021
Arsenal vs. Brighton
Aston Villa vs. Chelsea
Fulham vs. Newcastle United
Leeds United vs. West Bromwich Albion
Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace
Manchester City vs. Everton
Sheffield United vs. Burnley
West Ham United vs. Southampton
Wolverhampton vs. Manchester United
While Liverpool will be heavy favorites in their opening match of the season, their first major test will come on Sept. 19 when they face Chelsea away from home.
Other notable fixtures early in the season include Liverpool vs. Arsenal (Sept. 26), Manchester City vs. Arsenal (Oct. 17), Manchester United vs. Chelsea (Oct. 24) and Manchester United vs. Arsenal (Oct. 31).
Liverpool's championship defense after losing just three matches last season will be the biggest storyline, but Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea will try to apply some pressure on the title holders after they finished second through fourth last season, respectively.
Leicester City, who shockingly won the Premier League title in 2015-16, returned to contention last season with a fifth-place finish and will look to improve upon that in 2020-21.
The biggest disappointment of the 2019-20 campaign was Arsenal, as their eighth-place finish was their worst since 1994-95. Mikel Arteta was appointed manager following the sacking of Unai Emery midway through last season, and results and performances began to improve. Gunners fans will be hoping for more of the same as they look to return to the Champions League for the first time since 2016-17.
There will also be plenty of focus on Leeds United, West Bromwich Albion and Fulham, who have all been promoted to the EPL.
