Realistic Trades Post-NBA Lottery: New Homes for Bradley Beal, Ben Simmons, More

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

We now know the order of the long-delayed and much puzzled-over 2020 NBA draft.

Any level of certainty helps in a draft process that figures to include more guesswork and disparate, team-specific eye-of-the-beholder evaluation than any in recent memory.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have the top selection, followed by the Golden State Warriors, Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers to round out the top five.

This class lacks a clear No. 1 prospect, and the pandemic eliminated several pre-draft staples: in-person workouts at team facilities, face-to-face interviews and the entire NCAA tournament. That leaves every team with far less information than it would normally have for a decision this big.

Everybody picking high in the draft should target the best player available. Trouble is, each of the teams selecting in the lottery could have a different opinion on who that player is.

One team's preferred choice might not be in another's top five—or even top 10. And several clubs would probably rather avoid picking first with so little assurance of landing a superstar and so much pressure attached to that draft slot. At the same time, we know somebody is going to fixate on one prospect and sacrifice whatever it takes to get him.

These circumstances create an environment ripe for trades. We've got a few options right here.