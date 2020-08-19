Kings Rumors: Joe Dumars Will Not Be Candidate in Team's Search for New GM

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Joe Dumars has been given a high level of authority with the Sacramento Kings, but the Hall of Famer is reportedly not going to add the title of general manager to his resume.

Per The Athletic's Sam Amick and Shams Charania, Dumars won't be a candidate for the vacant position and "will likely" interview candidates with Kings owner Vivek Ranadive.

Vlade Divac announced Friday that he was stepping down as Kings general manager after five seasons. Peja Stojakovic left his position as assistant general manager the following day.

In the same announcement, Dumars was named executive vice president of basketball operations and interim general manager. He was originally hired by the organization in June 2019 as a special advisor to Divac.

Despite adding multiple executive titles to Dumars' resume, Amick and Charania noted he "has no interest in being the long-term head of basketball operations," but there is no set timeline to find a new general manager.

Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee reported Monday that the Kings are expected to hire a search firm that will assist in their hunt for a general manager.



New York Knicks general manager Scott Perry and San Antonio Spurs vice president of basketball operations Brent Barry were listed as potential candidates for the job by Anderson.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Sacramento is seeking a new direction coming off a 31-41 record in 2019-20. The franchise hasn't had a winning season or made the playoffs since 2005-06.

Dumars previously served as executive vice president of basketball operations for the Detroit Pistons from 2000-14. The 57-year-old led them to six consecutive Eastern Conference Finals from 2003-08 with two trips to the NBA Finals, including a victory in 2004.