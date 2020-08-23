Apollo Crews Beats MVP, Retains United States Title at WWE SummerSlam 2020

Credit: WWE.com

Apollo Crews once again defeated MVP and retained the United States Championship in the process at WWE SummerSlam on Sunday.

The pair have been at odds for the past couple of months because of MVP's desire to take the title from Crews and become a three-time U.S. champion in his own right.

MVP and Crews were originally supposed to face off at Extreme Rules after the former introduced a newly designed United States Championship. The match didn't happen at the pay-per-view since Crews wasn't medically cleared, which led to his opponent declaring himself the new titleholder.

That didn't hold up, though, and Crews eventually returned, which led to a title match between them on the Aug. 3 edition of Raw.

Crews retained the title, but the persistent MVP refused to abandon his pursuit. He called for a rematch against the champion, who agreed to give it to him at SummerSlam.

MVP managed to create some doubt in the weeks leading up to SummerSlam, as he and Hurt Business stablemates Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin made life miserable for the titleholder.

Benjamin beat Crews in a non-title match on Aug. 10, and on the go-home edition of Raw prior to SummerSlam, the team of MVP, Lashley and Benjamin beat Crews, Mustafa Ali and Ricochet in an elimination tag team match.

That meant there was some momentum on MVP's side entering SummerSlam, although an added stipulation seemed to tip the scales back in Crews' favor.

Because of how involved Lashley and Benjamin have gotten in MVP's matches lately, it was announced that The Hurt Business would be barred from ringside for Sunday's bout. That seemingly meant MVP would be tasked with beating Crews by himself, which was something he had yet to do prior to the pay-per-view.

However, Crews swiftly avoided a three-on-one attack from the faction when Lashley and Benjamin raced to the ring immediately after his win.

Crews' dominance over MVP continued at SummerSlam, as he retained the U.S. title and likely ended his feud with MVP in the process.

