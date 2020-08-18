Report: Scott Perry, Brent Barry Could Be Among Candidates for Kings GM Vacancy

The Sacramento Kings appear to be casting a wide net in their search for a new general manager.

Per Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee, the Kings' preliminary list of replacements for Vlade Divac could feature at least six people, including Scott Perry, Brent Barry, Mike Zarren and Trent Redden.

Anderson reported the Kings are expected to hire an executive search firm.

The Kings announced Friday that Divac was stepping down as general manager after five seasons.

"This was a difficult decision, but we believe it is the best path ahead as we work to build a winning team that our loyal fans deserve," Kings owner Vivek Ranadive. "We are thankful for Vlade's leadership, commitment and hard work both on and off the court. He will always be a part of our Kings family."

Joe Dumars, who was hired in June 2019 as a special adviser to Divac, was named executive vice president of basketball operations and interim general manager.

On Saturday, Peja Stojakovic left his position as Sacramento's assistant general manager.

Perry is the general manager of the New York Knicks. His front-office career began in 2000 with the Detroit Pistons when he was hired by Dumars. The 56-year-old also spent three months as the Kings' executive vice president of basketball operations in 2017 before joining the Knicks.

Barry has been vice president of basketball operations for the San Antonio Spurs since September 2018.

The Kings haven't made the postseason since the 2005-06 season. They have posted 14 consecutive losing seasons and haven't finished higher than third in the Pacific Division during this stretch.

