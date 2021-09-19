Report: Jarvis Landry's Knee Injury Feared to Be Sprained MCL by Browns

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns receiver Jarvis Landry will not return to Sunday's game against the Houston Texans after suffering a knee injury, per Jake Trotter of ESPN.



ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Browns believe Landry has a sprained MCL, but he will undergo further testing.

The 28-year-old rarely misses any action because of injury.

He appeared in all 96 possible regular-season games during his first six seasons in the NFL, only missing his first game in 2020. He later revealed he suffered a broken rib but had stayed on the field.

The receiver remains a consistent weapon as well, totaling at least 70 catches for 750 yards in each NFL season. His production took a dip in 2020 as he totaled a career-low 72 catches for 840 receiving yards, but the numbers were still enough to lead the team.

Landry, a go-to option for Cleveland when healthy, tallied 71 receiving yards on five catches in Week 1.

With Landry now out and Odell Beckham Jr. inactive while recovering from last season's torn ACL, the Browns will turn to Donovan Peoples-Jones, Rashard Higgins and Anthony Schwartz at wideout.