Yankees News: Aaron Judge 'Begged' Not to Go on IL, Says He Feels 100 Percent

Steve Nesius/Associated Press

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge says he was "frustrated" to be put on the 10-day injured list because he feels "100 percent" healthy.

Judge made his comments to reporters Sunday, two days after he was placed on the IL with a calf strain despite asking the team to just allow him some rest. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Judge could resume baseball activities Monday.

The Yankees are already without Giancarlo Stanton and DJ LeMahieu, with the clubhouse starting to mirror their injury-riddled 2019 campaign. Stanton is expected to miss three-to-four weeks with a hamstring strain, and LeMahieu is out with a thumb sprain.

In a 60-game season, these 10-day stints add up quickly and put the Yankees in jeopardy of losing their lead in the AL East.

Judge was putting himself in the early AL MVP conversation, posting a slash of .290/.343/.758 with nine home runs and 20 runs batted in. His absence could open the door for Mike Trout, who has already belted eight home runs in August after a quiet start to the season.

Provided Judge doesn't have a setback, he should be back the first day he's eligible to return to the lineup.