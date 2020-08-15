Lakers Rumors: Jason Kidd Made 'Strong Impression' on Knicks in HC Interview

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach and Basketball Hall of Famer Jason Kidd impressed the New York Knicks when he interviewed for the previously open head coaching position, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

"He made a strong impression on the Knicks in that interview process, showing humility and a humbled acceptance of some of his political missteps in Brooklyn and Milwaukee," Wojnarowski wrote.

The Knicks chose ex-Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau for the job.

The Lakers hired Kidd before the start of the 2019-20 season to serve as the top assistant for head coach Frank Vogel.

He's apparently left a strong impression, as ESPN's Kevin Arnovitz cited two sources in January saying that LeBron James thinks Kidd is the "only person alive who sees the game of basketball with his level of clarity."

Kidd was the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks, spending the 2013-14 season in New York before heading to Milwaukee from 2014 to 2018.

The 47-year-old went a combined 183-190 and made three playoff appearances between the two teams.

Although Kidd didn't land the Knicks job, he could still find a new home elsewhere. The Chicago Bulls fired Jim Boylen, and the New Orleans Pelicans parted ways with Alvin Gentry.

The Nets will be searching for a full-time head coach, although they could also opt to drop the interim tag from coach Jacque Vaughn. He has gone 7-3 since taking over for Kenny Atkinson in March.

It's also possible that some teams in the postseason decide to go in different directions after their seasons end.

For now, Kidd's Lakers will face the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round of the NBA playoffs beginning Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET. L.A. earned the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.