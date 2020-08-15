Nets' DeAndre Jordan Donates 200 Meals to Los Angeles Frontline Workers

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets center DeAndre Jordan donated 200 meals to frontline workers in Los Angeles amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, per TMZ Sports.

Per Jordan's Instagram, the big man worked with Postmates to provide the meals to workers at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital in conjunction with myCovidMD, which offered free COVID-19 testing via a drive-through pop-up site.

Harold & Belle's, which is reportedly one of Jordan's favorite Los Angeles restaurants, made the meals consisting of chicken creole and a personal favorite of Jordan's in veggie jambalaya.

His efforts to feed people go beyond his work Friday, as the big man also partnered with Beyond Meat to donate 1 million veggie burgers to those in need amid the COVID-19 shutdown, per CloseUp360.

Jordan's Los Angeles roots stem from his time with the Clippers, for whom he played from 2008 to 2018. He signed as a free agent with the Dallas Mavericks ahead of the 2018-19 season before finding his way to the New York Knicks via trade and then the Nets in free agency in 2019.

The 32-year-old excelled with the Nets thanks to 8.3 points and 10.0 rebounds in just 22.0 minutes per game. He was unable to join the Nets during their 2019-20 season restart in Disney World near Orlando, Florida, after testing positive for COVID-19.