5-Star QB Quinn Ewers, No. 1 Prospect in Class of 2022, Commits to Texas

5-Star QB Quinn Ewers, No. 1 Prospect in Class of 2022, Commits to TexasAugust 14, 2020
The Texas Longhorns may have found their quarterback of the future Friday when 2022 recruit Quinn Ewers committed to the program.
Ewers, a Southlake, Texas native, announced his decision to play for the Longhorns on Twitter:
Per 247Sports' composite rankings, Ewers is a 5-star pro-style quarterback prospect and the top-ranked overall player in the 2022 recruiting class.
In a Nov. 2019 scouting report for 247Sports, Gabe Brooks offered this assessment of Ewers' game:
"Prototype frame for elite QB prospect. Good height with lean, athletic build that will hold more bulk. Dynamic natural playmaker at QB position. Shows impressive stand-and-deliver in-pocket ability, in addition to terrific off-schedule instincts. Varies arm angles as needed. Enormous production as a sophomore for perennial Texas 6A power."
Brooks also noted that Ewers threw for 45 touchdowns with just three interceptions as a sophomore last year "against outstanding competition relative to the high school level."
Assuming Ewers' recruiting ranking doesn't change in the next two years, he will be the highest-rated player to join the Longhorns since Tom Herman took over as head coach in November 2016.
Herman has done a terrific job of recruiting for Texas. The program has landed among the top 10 in 247Sports' team rankings every year since 2018.
