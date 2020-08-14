5-Star QB Quinn Ewers, No. 1 Prospect in Class of 2022, Commits to Texas

Source: 247Sports

The Texas Longhorns may have found their quarterback of the future Friday when 2022 recruit Quinn Ewers committed to the program.

Ewers, a Southlake, Texas native, announced his decision to play for the Longhorns on Twitter:

Per 247Sports' composite rankings, Ewers is a 5-star pro-style quarterback prospect and the top-ranked overall player in the 2022 recruiting class.

In a Nov. 2019 scouting report for 247Sports, Gabe Brooks offered this assessment of Ewers' game:

"Prototype frame for elite QB prospect. Good height with lean, athletic build that will hold more bulk. Dynamic natural playmaker at QB position. Shows impressive stand-and-deliver in-pocket ability, in addition to terrific off-schedule instincts. Varies arm angles as needed. Enormous production as a sophomore for perennial Texas 6A power."



Brooks also noted that Ewers threw for 45 touchdowns with just three interceptions as a sophomore last year "against outstanding competition relative to the high school level."

Assuming Ewers' recruiting ranking doesn't change in the next two years, he will be the highest-rated player to join the Longhorns since Tom Herman took over as head coach in November 2016.

Herman has done a terrific job of recruiting for Texas. The program has landed among the top 10 in 247Sports' team rankings every year since 2018.