Ja Morant, Grizzlies Clinch Play-in Game Berth with 119-106 Win vs. Bucks

The Memphis Grizzlies have clinched a spot in the Western Conference play-in series thanks to a 119-106 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.

The team had struggled during the restarted season in the bubble with six losses in the first seven games, but Ja Morant and company stepped up in the final seeding game to help the Grizzlies clinch at least the No. 9 seed. Morant and Jonas Valanciunas each finished with triple-doubles, while Dillon Brooks led all scorers with 31.

Memphis will earn the No. 8 seed if the Portland Trail Blazers lose to the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday.

Milwaukee was playing without MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was suspended for the game after headbutting Washington Wizards center Moritz Wagner. Khris Middleton and the other regular starters were in the lineup, but most of the minutes went to the bench as the team prepares for the postseason.

Notable Performances

Ja Morant, G, MEM: 12 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists

Jonas Valanciunas, C, MEM: 26 points, 19 rebounds, 12 assists

Dillon Brooks, G, MEM: 31 points, 2 rebounds

Brook Lopez, C, MIL: 19 points, 9 rebounds, 1 block

Khris Middleton, G, MIL: 14 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists

Frank Mason, G, MIL: 18 points, 4 rebounds, 8 assists

Dillon Brooks Puts the Grizzlies on His Back

Ja Morant is the big name on Memphis, but Dillon Brooks has been invaluable in Orlando and was arguably the best offensive player in this one:

He was extremely efficient, shooting 12-of-18 from the field and 4-of-7 from three-point range while finishing a game-high plus-27 on the floor.

Though he can be inconsistent, Brooks' success has meant Grizzlies success this season:

He's also one of the few players on the team who have excelled during the restart, averaging 18.6 points per game entering Thursday. If he can keep it up, this team can remain a threat in the postseason.

Meanwhile, Jonas Valanciunas also stood out in this one by making plays all over the court:

The eight-year veteran never had more than five assists in a game but was doing it all to help Memphis in the most important game of the season.

This type of effort was a welcome surprise and exactly what the Grizzlies needed to keep this magical year alive.

Depth On Display with Giannis Out

Losing Antetokounmpo for one game wasn't a big deal as the Bucks had already clinched the No. 1 seed in the playoffs. In reality, there is a chance he would've sat out the game anyway to keep him fresh for the postseason.

However, the Bucks will need significant contributions from more than just one player to win a championship.

The remaining players were in action Thursday, and it resulted in some good but a few major question marks.

Brook Lopez was dominant at times, showcasing the type of impact he can make in the middle:

Khris Middleton poured in 14 points, while Donte DiVincenzo played well off the bench:

Though he's been inconsistent since returning to the team, DiVincenzo could give the squad a much-needed boost off the bench. Adding in the production from Frank Mason, there were several positives in the loss.

On the other hand, Eric Bledsoe has been off in the bubble and finished 1-of-8 in 20 minutes against Memphis. The defense was also disappointing for a team ranked No. 1 in defensive efficiency this season, though obviously it was a meaningless game for Milwaukee.

The non-Giannis players will have to carry their weight when the playoffs start next week.

What's Next?

The Grizzlies will now await their opponent for the play-in series, which starts Saturday. The winner will face the No. 1-seeded Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the playoffs.

The Bucks have already clinched the Eastern Conference's No. 1 seed and will prepare for the first round of the playoffs against the No. 8-seeded Orlando Magic.