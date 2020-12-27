    Joel Embiid Out for 76ers vs. Cavaliers with Back Injury Diagnosed as Tightness

    Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid (21) is defended by Orlando Magic's Nikola Vucevic during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)
    Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

    Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will miss his team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday with back tightness, per Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

    He's posted 28.0 points and 12.0 rebounds through two games for the 2-0 76ers.

    The 26-year-old averaged 23.2 points, 11.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game for the 76ers during the 2019-20 regular season. He made his third consecutive All-Star Game and guided Philadelphia to the postseason for the third straight year as well.

    The dominant 7-footer was limited to 51 games because of rest and injuries that included a right ankle sprain, a left hip contusion, an illness, left knee soreness, a torn radial collateral ligament in his left hand, a left shoulder sprain and a sprained left ankle.

    The 76ers were just 12-10 without Embiid in the lineup in 2019-20 and could use him back as soon as possible.

    The 76ers have been hit hard by injuries in recent years. Of note, All-Star point guard Ben Simmons had to leave the Walt Disney World campus during the NBA's restart to have left knee surgery. He missed the team's first-round playoff series loss to the Boston Celtics.

    In Embiid's absence, Tobias Harris and Simmons should be called upon to handle the bulk of the team's scoring.

    Dwight Howard, who was signed in the offseason to be Embiid's backup, will replace the big man in the starting lineup.

