5-Star Guard Hunter Sallis Commits to Gonzaga over Kentucky, Kansas, More

Photo Credit: Michael Bruntz, 247Sports

Gonzaga men's basketball secured a future backcourt star Friday when combo-guard Hunter Sallis joined its 2021 recruiting class, according to ESPN's Paul Biancardi.



The 5-star prospect is the No. 6 overall player, No. 2 combo-guard and No. 1 player from the state of Nebraska in the class of 2021, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

Sallis, who checks in at 6'5" and 175 pounds, drew interest from a number of other teams throughout the recruiting process, including Kentucky, North Carolina, Kansas, Louisville, UCLA and Nebraska.

There is plenty that immediately jumps out about his game, including his versatility as someone with both impressive ball-handling skills who can break down a defense off the bounce and the ability to score from the wing as a jump-shooter or slasher when there is open space.

Sallis also possesses the athleticism to get out in transition and finish above the rim when there is traffic.

That ability also helps him stay in front of opponents on the defensive side, and his quick hands help create turnovers and chances on the other end.

Jon Nyatawa of the Omaha World-Herald wrote:

"It's hard not to marvel at the athleticism. Everything is just so effortless with him. How he glides down the court on the break, or how he rises up to volleyball-spike a shot attempt into the stands, or how he sizes a guy up and bolts baseline for a layup. If you exhale for a second, Sallis makes you pay. And there's just so much room for him to grow."

If Sallis builds on that description during his collegiate career, he will likely be lacing it up in the NBA in the not-too-distant future.

He will also help the Bulldogs remain among the ranks of national title contenders. While 5-star recruits coming to Gonzaga may be a thing of recent history, the program has established itself among the upper echelon of men's basketball and is attempting to complete an undefeated season in the 2021 NCAA tournament.

Recruits like Sallis will help it remain among the country's best.