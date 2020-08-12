Joe Montana Says He Would Have Opted Out of 2020 CFB Season Amid COVID-19

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorAugust 13, 2020

FILE - This is a 1981 file photo showing San Francisco 49ers NFL football quarterback Joe Montana. The 49ers ruled most of the 1980s by winning Super Bowls after the 1981, '84, '88 and '89 seasons. (AP Photo/File)
Anonymous/Associated Press

Former San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Joe Montana, who won four Super Bowls from 1981 to 1989, told Lorenzo Reyes of USA Today that he would have opted out of the 2020 college football season amid the COVID-19 pandemic if he was an active player:

"For me, I think I would've gone after the safety of my health first, in the end. Because we're not talking about the flu or a cold. This thing is killing people everywhere and not by one or two here and there. We're talking about hundreds and hundreds a day, thousands."

Montana played college football at Notre Dame from 1974 to 1978 before the 49ers selected him in the third round of the 1979 NFL draft.

The former Fighting Irish star wished that college football's powerbrokers would make the right calls for college football players: "I think in the end, I hope somebody makes the right decision for them and would've made it for me because I'm sure I would be wanting to play," Montana said.

College football conferences have been canceling or postponing their 2020 fall football seasons en masse of late, with the Big Ten and Pac-12 doing so this week. Other leagues that have shut down their campaigns include the Mid-American Conference and Mountain West Conference.

The Big 12 will attempt to hold an adjusted 2020 slate, with the bulk of opponents being in-conference. The SEC and ACC have yet to make official decisions.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Student-athletes can opt out of their fall seasons without penalty of losing their scholarships, per an NCAA Board of Governors ruling.

Professional leagues have also granted athletes the opportunity to opt out of their seasons because of the pandemic. The NFL allowed players to opt out of the 2020 season voluntarily, and in return, those players would receive a $150,000 salary advance and have their contracts tolled into 2021.

NFL players who are deemed as being in a high-risk medical category because of COVID-19 received a $350,000 stipend and also had their contracts toll.

Related

    Ranking the Best CFB Programs Since 2015

    @kenyondavid reveals his list of college football's best 📲

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Ranking the Best CFB Programs Since 2015

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report

    Big 12 Drops New Schedule 📆

    Start of conference play delayed until Sept. 26. Full conference schedule in app 👉

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Big 12 Drops New Schedule 📆

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    2020's Biggest CFB X-Factors

    @KerranceJames on the stars who would have had the biggest impact...and still might

    College Football logo
    College Football

    2020's Biggest CFB X-Factors

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Swinney: Power 5 Postponements Won't Diminish 2020 Title

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Swinney: Power 5 Postponements Won't Diminish 2020 Title

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report