Dodgers' Joe Kelly Reportedly Has 8-Game Suspension Reduced to 5 Games

Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Joe Kelly's eight-game suspension has been reduced to five matchups, per Jared Carrabis of Barstool Sports.

ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel confirmed the news on Kelly, who was initially suspended after a series of incidents during a July 28 appearance against the Houston Astros.

Kelly threw behind third baseman Alex Bregman, threw around the chin of shortstop Carlos Correa and had words with Correa after striking him out, leading to both benches clearing.

Nothing more happened after that moment, but tensions were high between the two teams in their first meeting since MLB released its report uncovering the Astros' sign-stealing practices en route to the 2017 World Series, which Houston won in seven games over L.A.

Kelly has made five more appearances since his outing versus Houston with his case on appeal. He was placed on the 10-day injured list on Monday with right shoulder inflammation.

The 32-year-old right-hander has twirled 6.1 scoreless innings for the Dodgers, allowing just five hits and striking out five.

The Astros received punishment for their actions, including the forfeiture of their first- and second-round draft picks in 2020 and 2021.

Manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were each suspended for one year, and the Houston organization was fined $5 million. Astros bench coach Alex Cora, who had since moved on to become the Boston Red Sox manager, was suspended through the 2020 playoffs as well.

Astros owner Jim Crane ultimately fired Hinch and Luhnow. The Sox parted ways with Cora.

No players were punished for their involvement in the scheme.