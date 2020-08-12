Brad Stevens, Celtics Agree to Contract Extension; Terms of Deal Not Disclosed

Mike Ehrmann/Associated Press

The Boston Celtics announced Wednesday they have signed head coach Brad Stevens to a contract extension.

Terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

"We are thrilled that Brad Stevens will continue to be our coach," co-owner Steve Pagliuca said in the release. "He has become one of the best coaches in the NBA, and is a real leader on and off the court. This is a great day for the Boston Celtics."

Stevens is in his seventh season with the Celtics after being hired from the college ranks in 2013. He has produced a 318-245 regular-season record during this span, including a 48-23 mark with one game remaining in the 2019-20 season.

The 43-year-old currently ranks fourth on the all-time Celtics win list behind only Red Auerbach, Tom Heinsohn and Doc Rivers. He has also been named the Eastern Conference Coach of the Month three different times.

Stevens took over a franchise in the midst of a rebuild while winning just 25 games his first season. He was able to turn things around in a hurry, taking the squad to the playoffs in each of the next six years.

Boston reached the Eastern Conference Finals in both 2017 and 2018, losing to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers each year. Last season, the Celtics lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round.

The team is looking for more this year as the No. 3 seed in the East, entering Wednesday with the best winning percentage (.676) since Stevens took over.

Although Stevens has yet to win an NBA title, Boston clearly sees him as a key part of the organization's future as it builds around Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker, Jaylen Brown and more.