Pat Beverley Wants to 'Shine a Light' on Chicago After Shooting Death of Friend

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Following the shooting death of a friend in Chicago, Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley hopes to be an inspiration to young people in his hometown.

Speaking to ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk, Beverley explained why he wants "to shine a light on the city of Chicago" during a time of social unrest:

"It ain't safe right now, it's a tough time. But there are still kids in there that want to go to the NBA and still kids in there that have dreams to be the next Patrick Beverley. And I just want to make sure that I am staying focused and doing what it takes to inspire.

"Because I am starting to lose people that's real close to me and it is starting to hit home. This [restart in the] bubble, my game, the way I carry myself is important, not only to me, but to all the inner city kids around there... I am trying to make a difference, yo. Just trying to find a way to get everyone out [of danger], you know?"

ESPN's Malika Andrews reported July 21 that Beverley left the NBA campus "to address an emergency personal matter." Youngmisuk noted Beverley's absence was due to Davaris Davis, "one of his best friends," being shot and killed in Chicago.

Police said Davis was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital after being shot in the abdomen and arm, per the Chicago Sun-Times.

Per Karma Allen of ABC News, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot implemented a lockdown with massive police presence in parts of the city stemming from unrest between citizens and law enforcement officers.

"Investigators said the unrest was sparked Sunday afternoon by inaccurate reports online about an unarmed juvenile being shot by police in the Englewood area," Allen wrote. "The shooting victim was actually a 20-year-old man who allegedly opened fire on police while being chased, authorities said."

Beverley was born and raised in Chicago. He played high school basketball at Waubonsie Valley and John Marshall Metropolitan High, where he transferred for his final three years.

He was named Co-Player of the Year during his senior season before playing college basketball at the University of Arkansas from 2006 to '08.